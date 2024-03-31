A’s vs. Guardians game thread

Welp, things are going about as bad for the A’s as they can be. Attendance is worse than ever, with the Coliseum averaging a disgustingly bad 7,594 fans per game. The team lost all of its first three games, getting outscored 7-26 by a team with a rookie manager. Oh yeah, and there’s still no clarity around what the funding plan is in Las Vegas or where the A’s will play for the next 3+ seasons.

But alas, we are back for Game 4 of this opening series against Steven Vogt’s Cleveland Guardians. Questionably lining up fourth in the rotation is Paul Blackburn, a former All-Star coming off a solid albeit not totally healthy season. But somehow, he’s behind two aging and inconsistent veterans who are new to the team. The 2024 Oakland A’s, everybody!

He’ll be facing off against long-time Cleveland rotation anchor and returnee Carlos Carrasco, who’s hoping to reestablish himself as a viable major league starter after turning 6.80 ERA/5.86 FIP with the New York Mets last season.

In the lineup, Esteury Ruiz will be leading off out of left field as JJ Bleday hopes to build off his gem-filled day in center yesterday. Ryan Noda moves inexplicably down to 6th — I thought Mark Kotsay was trying to win 81 games — and Lawrence Butler gets his 4th start of the season as he works on establishing himself as an every day outfielder.

And here’s who Vogt has lined up for the Guardians: