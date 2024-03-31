 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Stadium Update

MLB news roundup

By dfriis
/ new
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning A’s Nation, happy Sunday.

With the A’s struggling out of the early season gate en route to a 0-3 record with just seven runs across those games, I thought I’d take a quick detour this morning to provide an early season stadium update, and it honestly might be the most significant stadium news in a while.

Ahead of their next meeting on Tuesday, the new terms of Oakland’s offer to keep the A’s within the city from 2025-2030 were released late last night.

This deal is still contingent on the A’s sharing the stadium with a pair of soccer teams, the Oakland Roots and Soul. Still, selling half the stadium will earn the A’s more money while they’re still getting to keep a big league stadium and the same TV deal.

This new deal seems rational, and it’s already garnered some positive reactions from A’s fans — granted if John Fisher doesn’t completely screw it up. It’s a way for the A’s to keep their name, colors, and immediate fans going forward, and that’s what seems to be most important for many followers of the team.

Tuesday's meeting will be the third between the team and the city after the last one ended with unanimous approval to move the franchise to Las Vegas. I would love to hear some of your thoughts and opinions A’s Nation, what do you all think?

The A’s will conclude their four-game set with the Cleveland Guardians today at 1:07 p.m. PDT as they’ll look to escape the series with their first win of the season.

I hope everyone has a great rest of their weekends, and a Happy Easter to all those who celebrate it out there.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News and Interest:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...