Elephant Rumblings: Stadium Update

Good morning A’s Nation, happy Sunday.

With the A’s struggling out of the early season gate en route to a 0-3 record with just seven runs across those games, I thought I’d take a quick detour this morning to provide an early season stadium update, and it honestly might be the most significant stadium news in a while.

Ahead of their next meeting on Tuesday, the new terms of Oakland’s offer to keep the A’s within the city from 2025-2030 were released late last night.

Oakland’s offer to the #Athletics for Coliseum lease extension ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.



✅ 5-year lease with opt out option at 3rd year.

✅ Approx $19.4M/yr.

✅ Sell Coliseum stake.

✅ Grant Oakland 1 exclusive year to line up owners for expansion.



*OR Oak keeps name… — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 31, 2024

This deal is still contingent on the A’s sharing the stadium with a pair of soccer teams, the Oakland Roots and Soul. Still, selling half the stadium will earn the A’s more money while they’re still getting to keep a big league stadium and the same TV deal.

✅A’s lease in Oakland expires after this season. So the A’s would be covered from 2025-2030 if Las Vegas hits a snag.



✅The city would get a chance to line up a group ready to pitch MLB on expansion. (There are groups

ready now).



✅MLB gets a chance to have LV AND Oakland. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 31, 2024

This new deal seems rational, and it’s already garnered some positive reactions from A’s fans — granted if John Fisher doesn’t completely screw it up. It’s a way for the A’s to keep their name, colors, and immediate fans going forward, and that’s what seems to be most important for many followers of the team.

Tuesday's meeting will be the third between the team and the city after the last one ended with unanimous approval to move the franchise to Las Vegas. I would love to hear some of your thoughts and opinions A’s Nation, what do you all think?

The A’s will conclude their four-game set with the Cleveland Guardians today at 1:07 p.m. PDT as they’ll look to escape the series with their first win of the season.

I hope everyone has a great rest of their weekends, and a Happy Easter to all those who celebrate it out there.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News and Interest: