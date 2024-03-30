Guardians pound A’s 12-3 in Oakland

The Oakland Athletics faced the Cleveland Guardians in game three of a four game series today at the Oakland Coliseum.

J.P. Sears, who led the A’s with thirty-two starts in 2023, faced off against Tanner Bibee of the Guardians.

The action started early when JJ Bleday robbed Jose Ramirez of a repeat first inning homer with a running, leaping snag over the wall in centerfield. Then, with one down, in the bottom of the first, Zack Gelof appeared to have tripled to center, but Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt challenged that the ball had lodged itself under the cushion and the review officials agreed, sending Gelof back to second.

The Guardians took the lead in the second when Tyler Freeman walked, and Andrés Giménez tripled on a badly misplayed ball by Butler and Bleday in right center. Giménez scored on a single to second baseman Gelof extending the lead to 2-0 in favor of the Guardians. JD Davis kept his hot start alive with a base hit. Then in his first major league at-bat, Kyle McCann drew a walk. Lawrence Butler singled to center to load the bases. Nick Allen grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in Davis. Ryan Noda singled to score McCann, tying the score at the end of two, at 2-2.

In the bottom of the third, Gelof led off with a walk and promptly stole second. Brent Rooker walked with one out. Seth Brown then walked on four straight pitches to load the bases and bring JD Davis to the plate. Davis K’d, but McCann worked the count full and walked to drive in Gelof. Butler grounded out to end the inning but after 3 innings the A’s had the lead, 3-2.

The Guardians tied the score when Sears plunked Andrés Giménez, who quickly stole second. Gabriel Arias singled to score Giménez, and then stole second and took third on an errant McCann throw. An Austin Hedges sacrifice fly scored Arias. Brayan Rocchio doubled and then scored on a Steven Kwan single. With Ramon Laureano coming to the plate, A’s skipper Mark Kotsay pulled the plug on Sears’ day bringing in Dany Jiménez. Vogt responded with a pinch hitter Will Brennan who promptly popped out to short, ending the inning. But not before the Guardians took the lead 5-3.

David Fry walked to start the fifth inning. JJ Bleday made an outstanding catch running toward the infield to rob Tyler Freeman of a hit. Arias reached on a throwing error by Nick Allen, which scored Fry. Austin Hedges doubled to left scoring Arias from first. Heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Guardians led 7-3.

T.J. McFarland replaced Jimenez in the top of the sixth and gave up three consecutive singles to Kwan, Ramirez, and Brennan with no outs. Kwan scored on a sacrifice fly, by Fry. A Freeman single drove home Ramirez. With that, the Guardians extended the lead to 9-3.

Cade Smith made his major league debut pitching in the bottom of the sixth. All he did was strike out the side in order.

Steven Kwan’s third hit of the game was a solo homer to deep right field adding to the Guardian’s lead 10-3.

Lucas Erceg entered to pitch the eighth inning; his first appearance of 2024. He walked Brennan, and plunked Fry, but erased the next three batters to end the threat. Mason Miller made his 2024 debut in the ninth for the A’s. With one out, Brayan Rocchio doubled over the head of Bleday in center. Steven Kwan drew a four-pitch walk. Jose Ramirez singled past Gelof into right field, scoring Rocchio. Fry singled, scoring Kwan with his third run of the game, and the Guardians twelfth. The A’s went down quietly in the ninth inning, with the score remaining 12-3.

The series wraps up tomorrow at 1:07pm in Oakland with a matchup of Paul Blackburn and Carlos Carrasco.