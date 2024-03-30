Athletics vs Guardians Game Thread

The homestanding Oakland Athletics take on the Cleveland Guardians in game three of a four game series today at the Oakland Coliseum. JP Sears will get the start for the A’s today. The 28-year-old lefty will face Tanner Bibee, a 25-year-old righty, in his second major league season.

Bibee will take on a lefty dominated A’s lineup that looks like this today:

Sears will face a dangerous Guardian lineup with both power and speed on the basepaths:

