A’s vs. Rangers game thread

Morning folks! We got some more spring baseball on tap today. It’ll be the A’s taking on the Rangers at Hohokam Stadium.

Left-hander JP Sears is getting the ball today for the A’s in what’ll be his second appearance of spring. His first one was perfect, when he fired off two scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner. You can probably expect three frames out of the sophomore pitcher today.

As for the lineup there are most of the expected regulars in there today against Texas right-hander Dane Dunning. Here’s that lineup:

Today's lineup vs. Texas - March 3, 2024 at Hohokam Stadium pic.twitter.com/4Vdi1gVHUx — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 3, 2024

And here’s the Texas lineup Sears will be seeing: