Elephant Rumblings: Aledmys Diaz to potentially miss Opening Day

Good morning A’s Nation, happy Sunday!

I write this news expecting it to be recieved overwhelmingly positively so I guess I’ll say it’s good news. I don’t know, still feels wrong.

After A’s infielder Aledmys Diaz suffered a strained groin last Wednesday in Spring Training, head coach Mark Kotsay announced Friday that the injury will keep Diaz sidelined “2-to-3 weeks,” putting his Opening Day Status in jeopardy.

Diaz, the A’s highest-paid player heading into the second year of a 2-year/$16 million deal, arrived at Spring Training expected to compete for the starting third baseman role with names like Darell Hernaiz and Jordan Diaz.

Neither Hernaiz nor J. Diaz have necessarily impressed so far this spring, but it’s still early. They were both instrumental in yesterday's 12-8 win over the Seattle Mariners, so perhaps the opportunity could bring out the best in both. I also saw some Josh Donaldson buzz in the comment section a few days ago as if the A’s would reunite with the 37-year-old and give him a chance to start again at third. Let’s resign Adam Rosales and Jemile Weeks at that point too.

As many already know, Diaz is coming off his worst year statistically in 2023 with the A’s where he hit just .229 and had an OBP of .280. He hasn’t been a fan favorite so far during his tenure in Oakland, and while 2024 isn’t off to quite a hot start for him yet, at least this can open the door for some new names to get a shot and potentially catch the A’s eye.

Diaz’s MRI on Thursday revealed the injury to be more significant than expected, so in all seriousness, I’m hoping for the best. Any kind of hope for a resurgent year would be more than the A’s could ask for.

Anyway, enjoy the rest of your Sundays, everyone. Let’s grab another win against the Texas Rangers!

