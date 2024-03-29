Athletics vs Guardians Game Thread

Game two of the 2024 Major League season for the Oakland Athletics gets underway at 6:40 PM at the Oakland Coliseum tonight as the A’s take on the American League Central’s Cleveland Guardians. Righty Ross Stripling will make his A’s debut tonight against Lefty Logan Allen for the Guardians. Stripling crossed the Bay to Oakland in February after one year throwing for the San Francisco Giants.

Allen will face the following lineup for Mark Kotsay’s A’s:

Long-time A’s standout Stephen Vogt who took over as the Guardians’ manager this season will send the following lineup to face Stripling:

The A’s will hope to have more fans in the stands than in the parking lot, unlike yesterday’s home opener. In a story by Melissa Lockard and Zack Meisel of The Athletic, they describe the attendance of the Opening Day A’s game this way; “Rather than watch the game from inside the stadium, thousands of fans opted to gather in the parking lot as part of a fan-organized boycott of A’s ownership that contributed to a historically low home-opening attendance.”