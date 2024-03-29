 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs Guardians Game Thread

Game Two of the A’s 2024 MLB Season

By FGPolito
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Ross Stripling, Oakland Athletics
Righty Ross Stripling takes the mound for the A’s in game two of the MLB season in Oakland.
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Game two of the 2024 Major League season for the Oakland Athletics gets underway at 6:40 PM at the Oakland Coliseum tonight as the A’s take on the American League Central’s Cleveland Guardians. Righty Ross Stripling will make his A’s debut tonight against Lefty Logan Allen for the Guardians. Stripling crossed the Bay to Oakland in February after one year throwing for the San Francisco Giants.

Allen will face the following lineup for Mark Kotsay’s A’s:

Long-time A’s standout Stephen Vogt who took over as the Guardians’ manager this season will send the following lineup to face Stripling:

The A’s will hope to have more fans in the stands than in the parking lot, unlike yesterday’s home opener. In a story by Melissa Lockard and Zack Meisel of The Athletic, they describe the attendance of the Opening Day A’s game this way; “Rather than watch the game from inside the stadium, thousands of fans opted to gather in the parking lot as part of a fan-organized boycott of A’s ownership that contributed to a historically low home-opening attendance.”

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...