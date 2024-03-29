Elephant Rumblings: A’s shut out on Opening Day of protest, auspicious firsts, possible “lasts”

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
Opening Day 2024 is in the books, and while the game itself wasn’t one to celebrate, it certainly was noteworthy in several ways. For one, it may have been the A’s last Opening Day at the Coliseum, though my hunch is that it won’t be.
There’s much to not like about the Athletics franchise these days, but one bright spot is the hiring of Jenny Cavnar as the first female MLB primary play-by-play announcer. Jenny had a fine debut last night, and I’m glad I caught it.
.@jennycavnar will make baseball history today pic.twitter.com/48sJzyH4p9— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 28, 2024
Another auspicious debut was made last night: Stephen Vogt managed his first MLB game with the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Vogt and A’s manager Mark Kotsay both expressed sympathy for fans, many of whom chose to hold a block party in the parking lot rather than give A’s owner John Fisher their money for a ticket to the game.
The A’s Opening Day attendance dropped from nearly 27,000 in 2023 to an announced 13,500 attendees last night, suggesting that the SELL movement is alive and well. Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with protesters who packed the Coliseum parking lot last night in another act of protest against the A’s plans to relocate to Las Vegas.
The announced attendance of 13,522 for A's opener is lowest non-COVID impacted opening day crowd for any team since the A's drew 7,294 vs Blue Jays in 1996 per @stathead. That game was played at Cashman Field in Las Vegas when Coliseum was being renovated for #Raiders— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 29, 2024
With the Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber out of the way, hopefully the A’s will be able to put up a better showing tonight. Have a wonderful weekend, AN—I’ll see you in the game thread.
Best of X:
One more debut of note.
Welcome to The Show, Darell! pic.twitter.com/87uwuqtIi4— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 29, 2024
Last of the preseason roster moves.
Catcher Kyle McCann will get to make his big league debut this year after making the A’s opening day roster over last year’s backup catcher Carlos Perez. And RHP Michael Kelly earned a spot in the A’s opening day bullpen over Zach Jackson, who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 28, 2024
How the Triple-A lineup is shaping up.
Position players likely to open the season with Triple-A @AviatorsLV...— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 28, 2024
C – Soderstrom, Perez, Pozo
IF – Alvarez, Diaz, Davidson, Harris
OF – Armenteros, Cameron, Piscotty, Rosario
UT – Park, Schuemann
Another arm lost to TJS.
Unfortunately, the A's 4th-round draft pick last year, 18-year-old 6-foot-6 RHP Cole Miller out of Newbury Park High, who reportedly signed for a $1 million bonus, needs to have Tommy John surgery and will be out for the season.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 28, 2024
SOS had their ground game in effect yesterday.
Here are the cards @EduOverStadiums is handing out tonight at the Coliseum pic.twitter.com/jJU1mcpd7e— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 28, 2024
Kptsay understands you.
Mark Kptsay on tonight’s fan boycott in Coliseum parking lot: “My heart is with the fans. I understand the emotion and impact and this organization’s history of 55 years of being here and their emotion and passion of wanting to keep this team here and the way they express it.”— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) March 28, 2024
Who will hit the A’s first HR of the season?— Vince Cotroneo (@CotroneoVince) March 28, 2024
Puk and Luzardo did wind up on the rotation together after all.
Jonah Bride! Also, Puk is in the rotation with Luzardo. https://t.co/UVwHC2C5xE— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) March 28, 2024
