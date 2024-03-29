 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s shut out on Opening Day of protest, auspicious firsts, possible “lasts”

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Opening Day 2024 is in the books, and while the game itself wasn’t one to celebrate, it certainly was noteworthy in several ways. For one, it may have been the A’s last Opening Day at the Coliseum, though my hunch is that it won’t be.

There’s much to not like about the Athletics franchise these days, but one bright spot is the hiring of Jenny Cavnar as the first female MLB primary play-by-play announcer. Jenny had a fine debut last night, and I’m glad I caught it.

Another auspicious debut was made last night: Stephen Vogt managed his first MLB game with the visiting Cleveland Guardians. Vogt and A’s manager Mark Kotsay both expressed sympathy for fans, many of whom chose to hold a block party in the parking lot rather than give A’s owner John Fisher their money for a ticket to the game.

The A’s Opening Day attendance dropped from nearly 27,000 in 2023 to an announced 13,500 attendees last night, suggesting that the SELL movement is alive and well. Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with protesters who packed the Coliseum parking lot last night in another act of protest against the A’s plans to relocate to Las Vegas.

With the Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber out of the way, hopefully the A’s will be able to put up a better showing tonight. Have a wonderful weekend, AN—I’ll see you in the game thread.

