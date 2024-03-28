Opening Day game thread: A’s vs. Guardians

Welcome to the 2024 MLB season, Athletics Nation!

Whether you’re boycotting from the parking lot, cheering from the bleachers, watching from your couch, or listening in your car, today’s a day for celebration. Celebration of Oakland, our electric young core, the best team colors in sports, the Coliseum workers, and everything in between.

In case you need a refresher on the official 26-man roster , we got you covered. If you need a preview of the A’s first series against the Steven Vogt’s Cleveland Guardians, we also have that for you.

A special aspect of this matchup is that Vogt will be making his managerial debut in the ballpark where he blossomed, became a two-time All-Star, and finished his journeyman career. Meanwhile, Mark Kotsay is returning for his third straight season at the helm for Oakland after averaging 55 wins in his first two seasons. He’ll look to prove he can push this young core’s development forward and be a winning manager.

Speaking of the young guys, almost all of the ones who had a chance to win a roster spot this Spring made good on their goals. Lawrence Butler, Darell Hernaiz, Joe Boyle, Mitch Spence, and even Kyle McCann! Tyler Soderstrom is the most glaring odd man out but he still has a lot to prove at Triple-A before he deserves another chance at the big leagues.

Getting the nod to start Opening Day is veteran newcomer Alex Wood, who’s aiming for a healthy and consistent season at the top of the A’s young rotation. He’ll have a tough matchup as he squares off against the Guardians’ ace and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.

Leading off on offense will be walk machine Ryan Noda, with Esteury Ruiz seemingly being saved for lefty matchups for now. Cornerstone Zack Gelof, former No. 4 overall pick JJ Bleday, and All-Star Brent Rooker are slotted behind Noda. A couple of veterans in Seth Brown and J.D. Davis will follow, while young up-and-comers Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler, and Nick Allen round things out.

The Guardians have a similarly lopsided lineup with an strong top four in Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Ramon Laureano (another welcome back to Oakland!), and Josh Naylor. The rest are either young guys or light-hitting defensive specialists.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the starting lineup,

Game Info

Time: 7:07 p.m. PDT

TV: NBCSCA

Audio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010