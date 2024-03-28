 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics select contract of Kyle McCann, set Opening Day roster

The A’s announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday and set their 26-man roster for Opening Day.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics Spring Training Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday in the process of setting their 26-man roster for Opening Day. The A’s will kick off the 2024 regular season Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians at the Oakland Coliseum. Here is a breakdown of the roster moves:

  • Selected the contract of catcher Kyle McCann
  • Optioned reliever Zach Jackson to Las Vegas
  • Placed Sean Newcomb on the 60-day injured list with left knee inflammation
  • Placed Aledmys Diaz on the 60-day injured list with a right calf strain
  • Placed Scott Alexander on the 15-day injured list with a left rib bone contusion.
  • Placed Luis Medina on the 15-day injured list with an MCL sprain in his right knee.
  • Placed Freddy Tarnok on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation.
  • Placed Miguel Andujar on the 10-day injured list after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
  • Tyler Ferguson, Carlos Perez and Hoy Park were re-assigned to minor league camp.

Below is the Athletics’ full Opening Day roster:

Starting Pitchers: Paul Blackburn, Joe Boyle, JP Sears, Ross Stripling, Alex Wood

Bullpen: Austin Adams, Lucas Ercegg, Dany Jimenez, Michael Kelly, T.J. McFarland, Mason Miller, Kyle Muller, Mitch Spence

Catchers: Shea Langeliers, Kyle McCann

Infielders: Nick Allen, J.D. Davis, Zack Gelof, Darell Hernaiz, Ryan Noda, Abraham Toro

Outfielders: JJ Bleday, Seth Brown, Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz

