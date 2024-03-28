Elephant Rumblings: Opening Day!!!

Happy Opening Day A’s fans!

Today is the day that games finally start to matter. The Athletics went a respectable 14-14 during spring training but now it’s time to step on the proverbial gas.

A veteran of 11 seasons, off-season acquisition Alex Wood has been tabbed to get the season rolling for the club at the Coliseum. It’ll be a new experience for the left-hander as it’ll be his first Opening Day assignment. He sounds ready for the challenge and the club it’ll be the beginning of a big bounce back year for Wood.

Opposing him on the mound will be former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber. The righty dealt with injuries last year in his worst season since his rookie campaign. He’s looked fully recovered during this spring as he pitched four games with a sharp 1.58 ERA in 17 1⁄ 3 frames. Runs will be at a premium for the A’s and they’ll need to take advantage of as many scoring opportunities against Bieber. There might not be many of them.

That’s all happening on the field at 6:40 P.M. The real party gets going at 5, when the parking lot gates open. If you haven’t heard, A’s fans are throwing a boycott during the game in protest of the move to Las Vegas. If you’re planning on attending, great. Get there early. And one more thing? Don’t harass anyone who actually wants to attend the actual game. Everyone is dealing with the situation in their own way. Please be respectful at the protest tomorrow everyone!

Other than that let’s have a good season, try to have fun, and just enjoy some baseball while we can. There will be plenty of time to think about everything else. Let’s go A’s!

