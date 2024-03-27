Athletics open 2024 regular season with four-game series against Guardians

While a potential relocation to Las Vegas dominated the offseason storylines, the Oakland Athletics will take the field Thursday at the Coliseum for what could be their final season in Oakland. The A’s have suffered through back-to-back 100-loss seasons and while expectations are low in 2024, they do boast a young roster that could be fun with more prospects on the way.

The Cleveland Guardians come into the season hoping to contend in the AL Central despite minimal changes during the offseason. Their most notable change was in the dugout where former A’s catcher Stephen Vogt was hired as the team’s new manager to replace Terry Francona.

(Note: Neither the A’s nor Guardians have announced their pitching matchups beyond Thursday’s game, but this appears to be how they will line up. As always it is subject to change.)

Thursday, March 28, 7:07 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA)

Shane Bieber (2023: 21 GS, 128.0 IP, 20.1 K%, 6.4 BB%, 3.80 ERA, 3.87 FIP)

Trade rumors circulated around Shane Bieber during the offseason, but no deal materialized and he will get the Opening Day start for the Guardians in Oakland. Bieber has seen a sharp decline in strikeouts and velocity over the last couple of seasons, but has still managed to be effective. His ERA and FIP increased by a full run in 2023 over 2022, but he did put together a solid spring allowing three runs in 17 1/3 innings.

Alex Wood (2023: 29 G, 12 GS, 97.2 IP, 17.2 K%, 9.8 BB%, 4.33 ERA, 4.47 FIP)

Alex Wood was one of two veteran arms that the Athletics acquired this offseason in hope that they can provide innings and solidify the rotation. Wood spent the last three seasons with the Giants and worked as a hybrid starter in 2023 often following an opener. After landing with the A’s, he expressed his desire to return to more of a traditional starter’s workload and he will get his first chance on Opening Day. Wood has three career appearances against the Guardians and hasn’t allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings.

Friday, March 29, 6:40 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA)

Triston McKenzie (2023: 4 GS, 16.0 IP, 21.9 K%, 17.8 BB%, 5.06 ERA, 4.51 FIP)

Injuries limited Triston McKenzie to just four starts and 16 innings in 2023. He made four starts during the spring and put up a solid showing allowing five earned runs while striking out 16 in 14 2/3 innings. McKenzie has faced Oakland three times in his career and has a 1.96 ERA to go along with 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.

Ross Stripling (2023: 22 G, 11 GS, 89.0 IP, 18.4 K%, 4.2 BB%, 5.36 ERA, 5.21 FIP)

Along with Wood, Ross Stripling is the other veteran addition that the A’s are banking on to eat innings in the rotation. Stripling was bad in 2023 posting a 5.36 ERA and a 5.21 FIP in 89 innings. He struggled during the spring as well allowing 18 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings. Stripling has four career appearances against the Guardians where he has allowed nine runs in 16 2/3 innings.

Saturday, March 30, 1:07 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA)

Tanner Bibee (2023: 25 GS, 142.0 IP, 24.1 K%, 7.7 BB%, 2.98 ERA, 3.52 FIP)

Tanner Bibee made his major league debut in 2023 and was a key fixture in the Guardians’ rotation making 25 starts while posting a 2.98 ERA and a 3.52 FIP. He is coming off his best start of the spring in his final tuneup where he blanked the Diamondbacks for six innings. Saturday’s game will be his first career matchup against the Athletics.

JP Sears (2023: 32 GS, 172.1 IP, 21.9 K%, 7.2 BB%, 4.54 ERA, 5.15 FIP)

After making 32 starts and logging 172 1/3 innings a year ago for a battered rotation, the case could be made that JP Sears was deserving of the Opening Day nod. Instead he will get the start in Saturday’s game. Sears was solid during the spring allowing five runs in his five starts combined to go along with 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. Interestingly, Sears has a 5.10 ERA and has allowed 22 home runs in his career at the Coliseum.

Sunday, March 31, 1:07 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA)

Logan Allen (2023: 24 GS, 125.1 IP, 22.2 K%, 8.9 BB%, 3.81 ERA, 4.19 FIP)

Logan Allen was another young Cleveland pitcher that made his major league debut in 2023 and stuck in the rotation. Allen made 24 starts a year ago and posted a manageable 3.81 ERA and 4.19 FIP in 125 1/3 innings. He struggled a bit during the spring issuing 11 walks in just 18 innings. Allen made one start against the A’s in 2023 where he allowed two hits, three walks and struck out five over four scoreless innings.

Paul Blackburn (2023: 21 G, 20 GS, 103.2 IP, 22.4 K%, 9.3 BB%, 4.43 ERA, 3.96 FIP)

Injuries delayed the start of the 2023 season for Paul Blackburn, but he was able to put up a good showing after getting healthy. Blackburn increased his strikeout rate, but that also came with an uptick in walks. More often than not, he was able to keep the A’s in the game and give them a chance to win. Blackburn pitched well during the spring and will be looking to reestablish himself as a reliable option in the rotation. Blackburn has made five career starts against Cleveland and has a 3.68 ERA in 29 1/3 innings.