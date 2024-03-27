Elephant Rumblings: Opening Day roster snapping into place

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s played their last preseason game against the Giants yesterday, and the Opening Day roster picture has begun crystallizing into something that should closely resemble this tweet:
Likely A's opening day roster:— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 26, 2024
C-Langeliers/Perez
IF-Noda/Gelof/Allen/Davis/Toro/Hernaiz
OF-Rooker/Brown/Bleday/Ruiz/Butler
SP-Wood/Stripling/Blackburn/Sears/Boyle
RP-Miller/Erceg/Jimenez/Jackson/Adams/Spence/Muller/McFarland
The A’s roster has been shaped considerably by a rash of injuries. Relievers Austin Adams and T.J. McFarland were brought on board just in the past week to fill in for ailing bullpen arms Trevor Gott and Sean Newcomb. Be sure to check out the details on the A’s encore acquisition of McFarland from JToster.
Top prospects Joe Boyle and Darell Hernaiz got the nod to stay with the big league club as the season gets underway. Boyle impressed all spring but got shellacked in his final Spring Training appearance last week. Boyle gets the fifth spot in the A’s rotation regardless, as Connor Ashford detailed in his latest report. Hernaiz should be making his MLB debut soon at just 22 years of age despite the dearth of power he generated at the plate this spring.
This A’s squadron placed 29th on the most recent power rankings from The Athletic, and Susan Slusser at the San Francisco Chronicle noted yesterday that Baseball Prospectus projects that the A’s will avoid another 100-loss season—but just barely.
Unfortunately, the relocation drama surrounding the franchise and the alienation it has engendered among fans will probably continue to overshadow the team’s on-field performance.
But whatever will happen this season begins tomorrow at the Coliseum. Stephen Vogt will make his managerial debut with the visiting Cleveland Guardians. And I have to admit: I recently canceled my MLB subscription in protest but am already feeling an urge to re-up. Decisions, decisions...
Best of X:
Roster moves.
A'S MOVES: LHP TJ McFarland from LAD for cash, RHP Austin Adams from Mets for cash, RHP Trevor Gott to 60-day IL, RHP Angel Felipe released, C JJ Schwarz released, ACL A’s pitchers Roger Rodriguez/Carlos Sarmiento/Moises Hernandez/Jeremy Mijares released…https://t.co/joKXkyU300— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 26, 2024
Scarcely hittable.
Take 34 Seconds out of your day...— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 26, 2024
To see how ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING Mason Miller's Stuff is. pic.twitter.com/7fUyooVRg9
Chappy with a fast pitch assist to nab Nicky knocks.
Spencer Howard leaves after getting hit by a Nick Allen comebacker (nice play by Chapman too) pic.twitter.com/nSBHwkUtNr— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) March 27, 2024
Soon after, St. Nick shows Chappy how things are done on the left side of his infield.
pic.twitter.com/5jXC29OFs8 https://t.co/XayEoj6lAo— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 27, 2024
A’s and Mets leading in ladies.
CAN'T WAIT TO GET THIS SEASON STARTED— Baseball For All (@baseballfor_all) March 26, 2024
This year, at least 17 women across 11 MLB organizations will be suiting up to be on-field coaches this year #seeitbeit #futureofbaseball pic.twitter.com/UfMTJMXIQP
Easy as 1-6-3.
Top Defensive Play #1: "IT'S A TRIPLE PLAY" pic.twitter.com/UVX76WWsTX— Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) March 26, 2024
Tony Kemp might see the postseason this year!
Welcome to Baltimore, Tony! pic.twitter.com/l4ic0No7p3— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2024
Sweet caps.
Y’all asked for fitteds & we got straight to work with @oaklandish to give the people what they wanted. https://t.co/xfHshUaQZO— Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) March 26, 2024
