Athletics Spring Training Prospects Update: 3/19-3/25

Spring is coming to a close for the A’s, and with that prospect playing time is dwindling a bit. However we have managed to see a few standout performances, notably from Daniel Susac, and the somewhat expected announcement that Darell Hernaiz will be breaking camp with the big league club.

Henry Bolte

Spring Totals: 8 G, 9 PA, .222/.222/.222

Bolte briefly appeared in a game on Tuesday, coming in as a pinch runner for Miguel Andujar in the sixth inning. Bolte stole second base but ultimately did not come in to score. Bolte would come to bat once in the game and struck out.

Cooper Bowman

Spring Totals: 11 G, 17 PA, .313/.353/.438

It’s been a solid spring overall for Cooper Bowman, but it wasn’t the best of weeks for him on the major league side. He made two appearances and had five at bats, and during those five he had three strikeouts and no hits.

Joe Boyle

Spring Totals: 6 G, 18 1⁄ 3 IP, 5.89 ERA, 15 BB, 19 K

Boyle had a nightmare first inning against the White Sox as his struggles with command continue to persist. Boyle allowed two walks and was pulled before the inning ended, giving way for Stevie Emanuels who immediately allowed a home run to make it four runs charged to Boyle. Boyle came back out for the second inning and settled down a bit, striking out four batters and walking one over the next two innings. In the fourth though the White Sox would jump on him again, getting four straight hits to start the inning and bringing home three more runs. Boyle got Yoan Moncada to ground out before he was chased from the game.

Logan Davidson

Spring Totals: 6 G, 15 PA, .143/.200/.214

It doesn’t get much worse than Logan Davidson’s week did, as he struck out in all four plate appearances across two games.

Stevie Emanuels

Spring Totals: 7 G, 5 IP, 1.80 ERA, 2 BB, 10 K

That aforementioned home run off of Emanuels is the only run he has allowed this week as he has really gone out and put in a good showing in big league camp. He started this week off with a perfect inning and a strikeout against the Cubs, running him up to ten strikeouts in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. In that game against the White Sox he got the next batter out and didn’t reappear.

Colby Halter

Spring Totals: 2 G, 3 PA, .333/.333/.667

Halter appeared in a game as a defensive substitution a couple of weeks ago, but this is the first time he got any at bats in big league camp this spring. He was a pinch runner in the third inning, and he scored a run thanks to Drew Lugbauer who doubled him home from first base. Halter struck out in his first at bat, but in the sixth inning notched his first spring training hit with an RBI double to score Colby Thomas. Halter lined out in his final at bat.

Darell Hernaiz

Spring Totals: 20 G, 49 PA, .306/.333/.327

Darell Hernaiz is going to be on Oakland’s opening day roster, barring a late change or injury, and he did what he has all spring with another solid week of play. Across five games Hernaiz stayed around that .300 mark he’s been hitting all spring, going 3-10. His biggest game was a 2-4 against the White Sox, and he didn’t get as many at bats last week as he had in prior ones. Hernaiz also drew a walk and has three of those over his past 21 plate appearances.

Grant Holman

Spring Totals: 2 G, 2 IP, 4.50 ERA, 0 BB, 5 K

Holman took advantage of his opportunity last week, coming in to close out a save opportunity for the A’s. He struck out all three batters he faced.

Mason Miller

Spring Totals: 8 G, 7 2⁄ 3 IP, 3.52 ERA, 2 BB, 14 K

Miller had his busiest week of the spring, getting three appearances with mixed results. He had his first outing without a strikeout on Tuesday, going a scoreless inning and also allowing his first walk all spring. The next against Cincinnati marked by far his only bad appearances of the spring, as with a one run lead in the sixth inning Oakland turned to Miller. Miller allowed a two run home run to give up the lead, then after a strikeout issued a walk which ended his day. Michael Kelly would come on to try to get the final out but ultimately allowed the inherited runner to score and charge a third to Miller’s line. He bounced back on Monday, striking out all three batters in a perfect inning while getting whiffs on all six swings against him.

Max Muncy

Spring Totals: 17 G, 35 PA, 2 HR, .156/.229/.406

Two more strikeouts marred Muncy’s lone appearance last week as he went 0-3 against the Reds. He did draw a leadoff walk in the fifth inning and then steal second base, but was ultimately stranded at third on a Daniel Susac GIDP.

Max Schuemann

Spring Totals: 19 G, 41 PA, 1 HR, .303/.415/.394

Schuemann saw a drop off in his playing time last week, getting only five plate appearances. At the plate Schuemann went 1-4 and drew a walk. He was hit by a pitch as well and afterwards stole second base before scoring on a triple by Colby Thomas.

Mitch Spence

Spring Totals: 6 G, 17 2⁄ 3 IP, 3.06 ERA, 6 BB, 21 K

Spence did not have the prettiest line as the bases stayed a bit busy, but it wasn’t a bad outing and he managed to escape any damage. Spence allowed four hits in 2 2⁄ 3 innings, but all four were ground balls that found holes and he consistently kept the ball on the ground. Four of his outs were ground outs, meaning of the ten batted balls allowed he managed to get eight of those on the ground.

Billy Sullivan

5 G, 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 BB, 5 K

It’s been a little bit since we’ve seen Sullivan pitch, but he managed to record more outs than batters faced. Sullivan appeared in the third inning against the Rangers, and he faced Jonah Heim with the bases loaded and one out. Sullivan would force Heim to ground into a double play to protect an early one run lead. Sullivan got an inning of his own against the Reds and struck out the first batter then got two ground outs over to first base to close a perfect frame.

Daniel Susac

Spring Totals: 8 G, 11 PA, 2 HR, .556/.636/1.222

It was quite the breakout week for Daniel Susac, who had the performance of the spring with his two home run performance on Friday. He may have grounded into a double play in his first trip up, but in the 7th inning he got a shot at Reds reliever Tejay Antone and took him opposite field for a two-run jack. In the bottom of the ninth inning Susac got one more chance, and he sent Oakland’s fans home happy as he walked it off with a three-run home run. Susac kept his good work going with a single against the Angels the next day, and has five hits in nine at bats this spring.

Colby Thomas

Spring Totals: 5 G, 9 PA, .500/.556/.750

Thomas put in work with his lone appearance, notching a hit in every at bat against the Angels. Thomas came in during the fourth inning, and in the bottom of that inning got a base hit to drive in his first run of the game. Two innings later and he extended Oakland’s lead to 9-3, driving in Schuemann with an RBI triple. He then scored on Halter’s double. Thomas finished his day with a ninth inning single.

Jacob Wilson

10 G, 17 PA, .438/.471/.563

Wilson only got one at bat last week, and that was all the way back on Tuesday when he grounded out against the Rangers. He also had a throwing error in the game.