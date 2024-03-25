A’s vs. Giants game thread

The A’s are finally back in the Bay Area. The team is set for the first of two games against the cross bay rival Giants, hosting them tonight in the second to last game of Spring Training.

Lefty JP Sears is on the mound for the Green & Gold in his final tune up start of the spring. Sears has had a great spring training and looks poised to build on his very solid rookie campaign. Entering his sophomore year the hope is that he won’t fall off as hard in the second half. Based off his spring it seems he’ll be fine and is about to have another solid season.

With only two more contests to go before the games start counting, the club is preparing like it’s Opening Day and trotting out a lineup full of regulars tonight. Expect to see some iteration of this on Opening Day:

Today's lineup vs. San Francisco - March 25, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/ISRo3sVsH2 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 25, 2024

We still haven’t heard if Lawrence Butler has made the Opening Day roster but we should be finding out soon enough. His teammate Darell Hernaiz got the good news that he’ll be in Cleveland on Thursday for Game 1.

On the other side the Giants are sending out reliever-turned-starter Jordan Hicks. And here is the San Francisco lineup that they’ll be sending out tonight:

Giants lineup vs A’s



Jung Hoo Lee - CF

Austin Slater - RF

Wilmer Flores - 1B

Jorge Soler - DH

Matt Chapman - 3B

Tom Murphy - C

Michael Conforto - LF

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Marco Luciano - SS

Jordan Hicks - RHP — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) March 25, 2024

If tonight is the last time the Giants and A’s play a spring training game in Oakland, then let’s go out with a win!

Game Info

Game date/time: Monday, March 25, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: None

Radio: Athletics - Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, A’s Cast