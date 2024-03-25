Elephant Rumblings: A’s scramble to replenish injury-depleted roster depth

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s continue to be ravaged by injuries, and the fates have been especially cruel on this front in the final week before opening day. On Friday, we learned that newly signed reliever Trevor Gott will undergo Tommy John surgery, so he will not throw his first pitch for the A’s in 2024.
The bad news didn’t stop there, as the A’s announced on Saturday that Miguel Andujar and Sean Newcomb will miss the start of the season due to injuries.
All three of these injured A’s were locks for the Opening Day roster.
The A’s have already picked up a much-needed bullpen depth piece in righty Austin Adams from the Mets. AN’s Connor Ashford has details on the A’s newest veteran reliever.
The A’s depth chart still has more holes than the finest Swiss cheese. Nico got down to the dirty task of sorting out some of the A’s options going forward and discussing who might become an unlikely Opening Day big leaguer in the wake of this rash of injuries.
We are three days away from Opening Day. Have a wonderful week, AN.
Roster moves.
A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Austin Adams from Mets for cash, RHP Trevor Gott to 60-day IL, RHP Angel Felipe released, C-1B Tyler Soderstrom optioned to LV, ACL A’s pitchers Roger Rodriguez, Carlos Sarmiento, Moises Hernandez & Jeremy Mijares released…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 24, 2024
Boyle still on this projected roster.
Possible A's O.D. roster:— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 24, 2024
C-Langeliers/Perez
IF-Noda/Gelof/Allen/Davis/Toro/Hernaiz
OF-Rooker/Brown/Bleday/Ruiz/Butler
SP-Wood/Stripling/Blackburn/Sears/Boyle
RP-Muller/Spence/Miller/Erceg/Jimenez/Jackson/Kelly/Adams
Other options-McCann/Park/Schuemann/LH reliever waiver claim
Webb sympathizes.
Before the game, Logan Webb spoke of coming to River Cats fans as a kid, as the lone A's fan among a sea of Giants fans. "I really just feel for the Oakland fans," Webb said of the A's impending move to Las Vegas.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) March 25, 2024
At least he finally got a ball.
This dude probably couldn’t catch a cold pic.twitter.com/bqY2mbLMjD— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 24, 2024
