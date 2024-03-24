A’s acquire Austin Adams

The Athletics added some reinforcements for a banged up bullpen on Sunday morning, acquiring right-handed reliever Austin Adams from the Mets in exchange for cash considerations:

The A’s have acquired RHP Austin Adams from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations. Adams has been selected to the 40-man roster and RHP Trevor Gott has been placed on the 60-day IL. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 24, 2024

A veteran of seven major league seasons, Adams has bounced around in his career, pitching for four different teams and making 132 appearances. Adams underwent flexor tendon surgery back in 2022 but made it back last season and pitched in 24 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It wasn’t the best comeback as he notched a 5.71 ERA but getting back at all is a win.

The A’s bullpen has just been getting hammered with injuries and the season hasn’t even started yet. Already injured are lefties Scott Alexander and Sean Newcomb as well as Trevor Gott. That’s not to mention other options like Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk.

Adams was with the Mets this camp on a major league deal but was designated for assignment. Now in Oakland, he has a clear shot at claiming an Opening Day bullpen slot and trying to get back on track after injuries have limited him in his career.

With other teams cutting relievers in the coming days don’t be surprised if Adams isn’t the last pitcher the club adds to the bullpen. Specifically left-handers.