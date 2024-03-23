A’s vs. Angels Spring Training finale game thread

Rise and shine, A’s Nation.

It’s Saturday, but more importantly, it’s the last day of the 2024 Cactus League. After today’s game, the A’s will fly back over to the Bay Area to prepare for the two-game Bay Bridge series and eventually Opening Day in five days. But for now, let’s end Spring Training on a high note, shall we?

Ross Stripling will toe the rubber for the A’s today to mark his fourth and final start of Spring Training. The journeyman righty has been knocked around for 27 hits and 16 earned runs in 15.1 innings of work, so ending his spring on a positive note would be awesome to see.

Saturday’s A’s lineup won’t start Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker, or Zack Gelof, but the rest looks reminiscent of what we may see Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. Perhaps the biggest reach for the Opening Day roster in today's lineup is Hoy Park, but Park has turned the eyes of many this Spring and will look to continue doing so in his last few chances.

Here’s what the lineup looks like today being Stripling:

As for the Los Angeles Angels, they’ll start a veteran journeyman today themselves too: lefty Matt Moore. Here’s what the lineup will look like behind Moore today, thankfully not containing a certain man named Mike Trout who hit a grand slam off the A’s in their last spring game on March 6:

Only three more baseball games until they start to matter for the standings! A win today would leave a great taste for many A’s players and fans as we leave the Cactus League and head into the 2024 season. Let’s go out with a bang!

Game Info

Game date/time: Saturday, March 23, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, AZ

TV: Angels - Bally Sports West

Streaming: None

Radio: Athletics - Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, A’s Cast

Angels - KLAA 830