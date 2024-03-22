Trevor Gott to undergo Tommy John surgery

Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor Gott has a torn UCL in his right elbow and is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery next week according to a report by MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos. Gott signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the A’s back in December.

Gott had been projected to be a part of Oakland’s bullpen in 2024. He made four appearances during the spring where he allowed eight hits and eight runs in just three innings across four appearances during the Cactus League. It was clear that something was wrong in his last appearance on March 16 where he allowed four hits, two walks, five runs and did not retire a batter against the Brewers.

Gott appeared in 64 games in 2023 between the Mariners and the Mets while posting a 4.19 ERA in 58 innings. He will head to the 60-day injured list as soon as next week which will open up a spot on the 40-man roster.