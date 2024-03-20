Athletics defeat the Cubs 3-1 in Mesa

Hohokam Stadium was the venue for today’s Spring Training matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics. While the Dodgers and San Diego Padres have already opened their season in Korea, the Cubs brought their 15-9 spring record to Mesa to face the 10-12 A’s.

Righty Paul Blackburn (2-0) faced Mark Leiter Jr (0-0) in a matchup of former Cubs farmhands. After two scoreless innings by Blackburn, Lawrence Butler was the first to reach base for either team with a two-out double to right field. He was stranded, however, after a weak grounder to second by Esteury Ruiz ended the inning.

Nick Allen, facing Hector Neris, swatted a liner over the left field fence for the first run of the game. Ryan Noda followed that with a single to right field. Zack Gelof struck out swinging, but Noda stole second on the play. Seth Brown struck out on a questionable check swing. Brent Rooker followed with a rocket 2-run homer to left field. J.D. Davis struck out for the second time today to end the inning.

Blackburn held the Cubs scoreless through four innings, giving up only one walk. Shea Langeliers led off the bottom of the fourth with a base hit to center. Butler grounded into a double play to erase Langeliers. And the Cubs escaped without any further damage. Blackburn continued his dominance over the Cubs lineup with a scoreless, hitless fifth inning.

Nick Allen walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Noda was plunked by a Jose Cuas pitch moving Allen to second. But Cuas regained his control and struck out the next three batters to quash the rally. Blackburn continued his dominance over the Cubs hitters with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Sean Newcomb replaced Blackburn who threw six innings of no-hit ball. Ezequiel Pagan homered off Newcomb to break up the no-hitter and scoreless game, but midway through seven innings, the A’s still led 3-1.

Stevie Emanuels replaced Sean Newcomb in the top of the eighth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning. Hoy Park singled to lead off the inning but quickly was erased by a fielders choice and the inning ended two batters later.

Grant Holman entered the game to shut down the Cubs in the ninth. He struck out the first two batters on six consecutive strikes. After falling behind Cubs shortstop Hayden Cantrelle 3-0, he fired three straight strikes to end the inning and give the A’s a 3-1 victory.

After a split squad day Friday and a home game against the Angels on Saturday, the A’s break camp and head to the Bay Area for the traditional home and home matchup against the rival Giants Monday and Tuesday.