Elephant Rumblings: A’s tie third straight preseason game

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s scored seven on three home runs yesterday, but once again could not seal the victory. They have now tied three consecutive Cactus League games, which I’m guessing is exceedingly rare or even unprecedented.

In real baseball, there are no tie games, and Opening Day is just eight days away. The A’s have announced that Alex Wood will get his first Opening Day start against the Guardians and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber at the Coliseum on March 28. JToster has more details here.

I know I am not the only one here that has been super impressed with relative AN newcomer Garrett Spain and his detailed, thoughtful observations and analysis. Be sure to check out the latest Spring Training prospects update Garrett posted yesterday.

Spain’s update doesn’t include top prospect Tyler Soderstrom, who was sent back down to Triple-A last Sunday. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com deconstructed the reasons for the move. Spoiler: Sodie hasn’t figured out big league pitching yet.

I’d probably guess A’s fans would rank dead last on any Hope-O-Meter conducted among MLB fans in 2024. But I’d be guessing wrong: according to Stephen J. Nesbitt at The Athletic, A’s fans are only the third least optimistic at 8.4% on the Hope-O-Meter, and that score has more than doubled for two consecutive seasons. Go figure.

I’d like to close out today’s rumblings with best wishes for Tony Kemp, whose tryout with the Reds this Spring appears to have been a bust. I hope TK stays in the game.

Pleeease stay healthy.

Mason Miller works a scoreless fifth inning on 15 pitches. Fastball maxed out at 102 mph and averaged 100 mph. Miller has not allowed a run in his six outings this spring. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 19, 2024

I guess we’re on to post-trade deadline rotation projections now.

A's likely to start the season with a rotation of Wood, Stripling, Blackburn, Sears & Boyle. If they try to deal veterans Wood, Stripling & Blackburn for prospects by the deadline, second-half rotation could look like Sears, Boyle, Medina, Waldichuk & Estes. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 20, 2024

Andujar has exceeded expectations this spring.

I asked Kotsay who surprised him/exceeded expectations this spring, and he said Andújar. The A's targeted him and Kots followed him through winter ball. Wants to be a part of the team and make an impact.



That's certainly showing. https://t.co/tRTy4llRMO — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 19, 2024

Fly away, Angel.

After designating him for assignment on Saturday, the A's have released RHP Angel Felipe... https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 19, 2024

Opening Day starters.

Opening Day pitching matchups for the league: pic.twitter.com/BER1sA2fvb — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 19, 2024

I think Melissa and I have much in common.

No day was better in my tween years than Beckett Baseball Card Monthly mail day (I was a super fun kid). https://t.co/ZMHzlLViWZ — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) March 19, 2024

New Rockhounds swag.

There's nothin' like a trucker hat in West Texas! To celebrate the first day of Spring, these RockHounds trucker hats are now available in our official store! ☀



Buy Now ➡️: https://t.co/pldAnLZFZs pic.twitter.com/aKfUTuy8KE — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) March 19, 2024

I miss this guy.