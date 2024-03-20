 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s tie third straight preseason game

MLB news roundup

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s scored seven on three home runs yesterday, but once again could not seal the victory. They have now tied three consecutive Cactus League games, which I’m guessing is exceedingly rare or even unprecedented.

In real baseball, there are no tie games, and Opening Day is just eight days away. The A’s have announced that Alex Wood will get his first Opening Day start against the Guardians and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber at the Coliseum on March 28. JToster has more details here.

I know I am not the only one here that has been super impressed with relative AN newcomer Garrett Spain and his detailed, thoughtful observations and analysis. Be sure to check out the latest Spring Training prospects update Garrett posted yesterday.

Spain’s update doesn’t include top prospect Tyler Soderstrom, who was sent back down to Triple-A last Sunday. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com deconstructed the reasons for the move. Spoiler: Sodie hasn’t figured out big league pitching yet.

I’d probably guess A’s fans would rank dead last on any Hope-O-Meter conducted among MLB fans in 2024. But I’d be guessing wrong: according to Stephen J. Nesbitt at The Athletic, A’s fans are only the third least optimistic at 8.4% on the Hope-O-Meter, and that score has more than doubled for two consecutive seasons. Go figure.

I’d like to close out today’s rumblings with best wishes for Tony Kemp, whose tryout with the Reds this Spring appears to have been a bust. I hope TK stays in the game.

