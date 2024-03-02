A’s vs. Mariners game thread

The A’s take the field today for what marks their first full week of spring. They’ll be heading over to the Mariners’ complex for their eighth game of spring, looking to get back to .500 during this, the most important time of the year (ha).

First baseman Ryan Noda is leading things off today. We heard a bit of talk about it and the club is really trying it out. He is an on-base machine. Would they really have him leadoff during the regular season? I guess this is what spring training is for, right?

Other than that there is a nice mix of potential regulars and young guns trying to earn a spot throughout the lineup. We also got Rule 5 pick Mitch Spence on the bump today. Would love to see him dominate the Mariners this afternoon. Today’s gonna be fun!

Here’s the full lineup Oakland will be working with today:

A’s lineup at Mariners: Noda 1B, Gelof 2B, Brown RF, Andujar LF, Butler CF, Soderstrom DH, Diaz 3B, McCann C, Hernaiz SS; Spence P pic.twitter.com/ssIJNnLDTQ — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 2, 2024

And Seattle’s:

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 2, 12:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Peoria Stadium, Surprise, AZ

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast