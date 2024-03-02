A’s bats explode, lead charge in 12-8 win over Mariners

Oakland got back into the win column today, beating the Seattle Mariners by a final of 12-8 in their eighth game of the spring to get back to .500.

Oakland got a nice outing from starting pitcher Mitch Spence today. Facing many of the Seattle regulars, Spence fired off three scoreless innings, allowing only a single and a walk while getting two strikeouts. It’s an encouraging outing for the Rule 5 pick who is battling for not only a rotation slot but a roster spot too. With him being a Rule 5 pick he probably has an advantage over option-able players like Joe Boyle and Joey Estes, but he still needs to perform. Today was a step in the right direction.

He was backed up with plenty of support. After going hitless in the first two frames against Seattle starter Emerson Hancock, the bats got to work against reliever Trent Thornton. A leadoff error put a runner on for catcher Kyle McCann, who took advantage of a pitch down the middle and crushed a 2-run home run to give the A’s the first lead of the day. That was his first of the spring and he would later draw a walk and score, so he had a great day at the plate.

They weren’t done there. After a groundout and strikeout, the A’s had a 2-out rally that brought in the third run of the inning, courtesy of a Zack Gelof walk and a Seth Brown double. Hopefully that’s a phrase we hear plenty of this year. A couple more walks loaded the bases but Tyler Soderstrom struck out, ending the frame.

Oakland scored three more runs the very next inning. A double and walk brought up Darell Hernaiz with a runner in scoring position and he came through with an RBI single. A Gelof groundout brought in the second run and a Brownie single brought in the third. Quite the day for Brown at the plate as well, collecting two hits and two RBI’s.

Seattle got some of those runs back in the bottom of the frame. With Spence done for the day it was Osvaldo Bido’s turn to keep it going. He started out shaky with a walk and double putting two runners in scoring position. On the plus side he didn’t allow a hit or walk the rest of the day as both runners scored on outs. Righty Michael Kelly followed Bido in the fifth and had a perfect frame, his third scoreless outing this spring. If he keeps this up he could sneak into the bullpen come Opening Day.

Oakland really blew this game open in the sixth when they scored five runs. All it took was two hit batters, a walk, two singles and a double. The big hit came off the bat of outfielder Daz Cameron, who knocked in two with a bases-loaded single. The former 1st-round pick has a tough road ahead of him if he wants to break camp with the team but he’s had a good start to camp. Oakland scored one more time in the eighth to put an exclamation point on today’s performance.

And on the pitching side, it was a bit of a rollercoaster for the bullpen. After Kelly came lefty Francisco Pérez, who gave up a run in his inning of work. Michael Otanez had a clean frame, Jack O’Loughlin got tagged hard for three runs, and Shohei Tomioka finished the game off by allowing two runs, giving the Mariners just a hint of a comeback.

What a day from the bats. 12 hits along with 8 walks. With a little bit of help from the Seattle defense too. And even better is that it was a group effort as only two hitters got multiple hits. Ten separate guys got base hits while the club only had one home run. Add in a quality outing from Mitch Spence and today more or less checked all the boxes of what you want to see in spring training. And we’re back at .500 as well. Very encouraging day today!

They’ll get right back at it tomorrow at home against the Texas Rangers. We’ll get to see JP Sears take the mound for his second start of the spring. He had two perfect innings in his first start. Expect to see him for three tomorrow.