A’s pick Alex Wood to start Opening Day

The Oakland Athletics announced today they’ve chosen veteran left-hander Alex Wood to start their Opening Day game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 28.

It’s the first career Opening Day nod for the 33-year old lefty, who enters his 12th big league season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 19, 2024

It’s a surprising decision that most didn’t see coming after the A’s signed Wood to a 1-year, $8.5 million contract this past offseason after a couple of mediocre-at-best years with the San Francisco Giants. Over the past two seasons, the southpaw threw 228 1⁄ 3 innings, struggling to a 4.77 ERA, albeit with a much healthier 4.07 FIP. However, he ended that run by pitching to a 2.73 ERA/3.18 FIP in his last 26 1⁄ 3 innings, which the A’s are hoping is momentum he can take into the upcoming 2024 season.

Wood was brought in to add stability to a young and inconsistent rotation. However, Oakland already had a couple of solid in-house options in JP Sears and Paul Blackburn, both of whom had an arguably better case than Wood. Sears suited up for all 32 of his slated starts and worked to a solid 4.54 ERA and looked like the favorite to come out of camp with the job as he’s dominated Spring Training with a 2.08 ERA in 4 starts. Meanwhile Blackburn followed up his All-Star 2022 by pitching 103 2⁄ 3 innings of 4.43 ball and upping his strikeouts.

The A’s likely value Wood’s experience and want to position him as a veteran leader for the staff. That makes me wonder why the 29-year-old Blackburn, who’s spent parts of the past 7 years in the big leagues, wasn’t given the nod. Regardless, it won’t be a bad pick as long as Wood lasts longer on the team than Kyle Muller.

Now 33 years old, the southpaw has experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout his career. In his first six seasons with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, he pitched in 172 games — 129 of which were starts — and worked to an strong 3.29 ERA/3.36 FIP while striking out 22.2% of batters and walking only 6.9% of them.

After that impressive run, he ran into various troubles, both in terms of performance and injury. He was then traded to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a mega deal in which the team received Wood, a resurgent Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, and Kyle Farmer in exchange for Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs, and Josiah Gray. The Dodgers used the latter two as major pieces to acquire Mookie Betts, Max Scherzer, and Trea Turner. Wood ended up missing most of his free agency platform year with a back injury.

As a result, he settled for a 1-year, $4 million deal to return to the Dodgers before the 60-game 2020 season. Wood only ended up throwing 12 2⁄ 3 innings and missed both the Wild Card round and the NLDS. However, he was added back to the postseason roster for the NLCS and World Series, rewarding the team’s faith with 6 2⁄ 3 innings with a 1.35 ERA out of the bullpen and helping them win their first championship since... 1988.

Wood then ended up joining the San Francisco Giants on another $3 million prove-it deal, right in time for their magical 107-win 2021 season. It was a renaissance for Wood as well, as he made 26 starts for the first time in 3 years and worked to a 3.83 ERA/3.48 FIP. He relayed that performance into a 2-year, $25 million contract that didn’t go quite as well, which is what brought Wood to the bargain-hunting A’s.

Beyond Wood, Sears, and Blackburn, Wood’s former teammate Ross Stripling will line up as the fourth man, while the last slot will likely go to either flamethrowing top prospect Joe Boyle or Rule 5 draftee Mitch Spence.

