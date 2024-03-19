A’s vs. Rangers spring training game thread

The Athletics are going to get out of the tie column and get a win today against the division rival Texas Rangers.

Right-hander Tyler Ferguson is getting the ball in today’s start. He’s had a solid spring having made seven appearances and allowing just one run. There’s a chance we see him at some point this season but probably not on Opening Day.

Here’s the lineup backing him up:

A’s lineup at Rangers: Noda 1B, Gelof 2B, Bleday CF, Rooker DH, Andujar LF, Butler RF, Langeliers C, Toro 3B, Hernaiz SS; Ferguson P pic.twitter.com/A79pkSlOaH — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 19, 2024

The bats will be facing Yerry Rodriguez and this is the lineup the Rangers will throw out today:

Rangers lineup for March 19, 2024 vs. Oakland. Today's game will be televised in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas on TXA21. A live audio webcast will also be available on https://t.co/CUYNmSPNgA and the MLB app. pic.twitter.com/J5mvLxqZOt — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 19, 2024

Let’s get another win shall we?