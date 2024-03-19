 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Rangers spring training game thread

JP Sears getting another tune up start

By ConnorAshford
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Athletics are going to get out of the tie column and get a win today against the division rival Texas Rangers.

Right-hander Tyler Ferguson is getting the ball in today’s start. He’s had a solid spring having made seven appearances and allowing just one run. There’s a chance we see him at some point this season but probably not on Opening Day.

Here’s the lineup backing him up:

The bats will be facing Yerry Rodriguez and this is the lineup the Rangers will throw out today:

Let’s get another win shall we?

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...