Elephant Rumblings: another tie game, spring performances, and Diaz injured

Yesterday saw the club get its second straight 3-3 tie game, this time against the Diamondbacks. Right-hander Ross Stripling was solid over five innings in what’s likely his second to last appearance of the spring. After five innings it seems he’s pretty much stretched out at this point but one more start to put a cap on spring isn’t the worst thing in the world. And it’s always nice to see the club battle back and fight when they’re down late in games. Speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz was a big part of that rally as he had an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored. Hoping to see that more in the regular season.

As we approach Opening Day and enter the final few days of spring training, the coaching staff is going to need to make decisions here in a bit. They’ve already trimmed down the roster but there are still a few questions left about who will be breaking camp with the club. Most of the infield seems set but shortstop is still unclaimed. Incumbent Nick Allen has been battling a back issue and that might give rookie Darell Hernaiz the job by default. That’s probably the biggest thing to watch roster wise over the next couple weeks.

Helping Hernaiz’s chances is the injury to veteran infielder Aledmys Diaz, who has been dealing with both groin and calf strains. Once thought of as a candidate to start at short on Opening Day, Diaz is instead going to be spending the first few weeks of the season recovering from these injuries. That helps someone like Abraham Toro because he’s one of the more versatile infields on the roster without Diaz around. Though who knows what the team will do when Diaz is ready to return.

What do you think about that group?

With Langeliers, Noda, Gelof, Davis, Allen, Rooker, Brown, Ruiz, Bleday, Andujar likely set & Aledmys Diaz likely on the IL, that leaves…

Backup C - Perez vs. McCann

Backup SS/IF - Hernaiz vs. Park

Final Spot - Butler vs. Toro (out of options)

We'll see what happens! — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 18, 2024

The newcomer seems to be enjoying his new environment:

A’S TODAY (3/18):

LF Rooker 2-3, 2B

DH Davis 2-3

2B Park 2-4

1B Davidson 1-3, BB, RBI

1B Lugbauer 1-1, 2B, RBI

SS Wilson 1-2, 2B

RHP Stripling 5 IP/3 ER/3K

RHP Spence 2 IP/0 ER/5 K

A’s tie 3-3 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 18, 2024

A warning from a former great Athletic:

REPORT: MLB pitcher injuries "already ahead of pace" for 2024

➡️ https://t.co/TeMqwiDKIx https://t.co/I4ZT6bTZRs — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) March 18, 2024

What is going on?