Elephant Rumblings: another tie game, spring performances, and Diaz injured

Yesterday saw the club get its second straight 3-3 tie game, this time against the Diamondbacks. Right-hander Ross Stripling was solid over five innings in what’s likely his second to last appearance of the spring. After five innings it seems he’s pretty much stretched out at this point but one more start to put a cap on spring isn’t the worst thing in the world. And it’s always nice to see the club battle back and fight when they’re down late in games. Speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz was a big part of that rally as he had an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored. Hoping to see that more in the regular season.
As we approach Opening Day and enter the final few days of spring training, the coaching staff is going to need to make decisions here in a bit. They’ve already trimmed down the roster but there are still a few questions left about who will be breaking camp with the club. Most of the infield seems set but shortstop is still unclaimed. Incumbent Nick Allen has been battling a back issue and that might give rookie Darell Hernaiz the job by default. That’s probably the biggest thing to watch roster wise over the next couple weeks.
Helping Hernaiz’s chances is the injury to veteran infielder Aledmys Diaz, who has been dealing with both groin and calf strains. Once thought of as a candidate to start at short on Opening Day, Diaz is instead going to be spending the first few weeks of the season recovering from these injuries. That helps someone like Abraham Toro because he’s one of the more versatile infields on the roster without Diaz around. Though who knows what the team will do when Diaz is ready to return.
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
What do you think about that group?
With Langeliers, Noda, Gelof, Davis, Allen, Rooker, Brown, Ruiz, Bleday, Andujar likely set & Aledmys Diaz likely on the IL, that leaves…— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 18, 2024
Backup C - Perez vs. McCann
Backup SS/IF - Hernaiz vs. Park
Final Spot - Butler vs. Toro (out of options)
We'll see what happens!
The newcomer seems to be enjoying his new environment:
A’S TODAY (3/18):— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 18, 2024
LF Rooker 2-3, 2B
DH Davis 2-3
2B Park 2-4
1B Davidson 1-3, BB, RBI
1B Lugbauer 1-1, 2B, RBI
SS Wilson 1-2, 2B
RHP Stripling 5 IP/3 ER/3K
RHP Spence 2 IP/0 ER/5 K
A’s tie 3-3
A warning from a former great Athletic:
REPORT: MLB pitcher injuries "already ahead of pace" for 2024— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) March 18, 2024
➡️ https://t.co/TeMqwiDKIx https://t.co/I4ZT6bTZRs
What is going on?
BREAKING: A mutiny is growing inside the MLBPA. Major- and minor-league player leadership confronted Tony Clark on Monday evening, urging him to replace his second-in-command, Bruce Meyer, with a former MLBPA lawyer, Harry Marino. With @Ken_Rosenthal:https://t.co/7LA0qPUqKM— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 19, 2024
