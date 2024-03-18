A’s game ends in another 3-3 tie

Another day, another tie.

After the Oakland Athletics caught the Chicago White Sox in the 9th inning of yesterday’s game, the team ended their second consecutive game in a 3-3 tie. This time it was against the reigning NL Champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks, for whom Merrill Kelly was excellent, striking out 7 batters in just 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Ross Stripling wasn’t as dominant for the A’s but it was a much better outing than his last two. After allowing a whopping 13 earned runs in his previous 7 1⁄ 3 innings, the veteran righty had a much better line tonight, giving up a reasonable 3 runs in his 5 innings. He also struck out 3 and walked just 1, typical for his profile. He still allowed 7 hits, bringing his total up to 27 hits allowed this preseason in just 15 1⁄ 3 innings. Some of it is surely BABIP-driven — it was at .429 before this game — but one has to wonder if the 34-year-old’s command-driven game is beginning to age. It’ll be something to monitor as the season gets going and the organization’s young starters (hopefully) begin pushing for major league roles.

In relief of Stripling, Michael Kelly and Zach Jackson each threw a scoreless inning. Jackson notably had a pair of strikeouts and no walks. The two are in competition for the last couple of backend bullpen spots and each has a decent argument.

Another contender one of those spots, as well as the fifth starter role, is Mitch Spence, who had arguably his best, albeit shortest, outing of the spring. In that last two innings of the game, the Rule 5 draftee struck out 5 batters and allowed just a single baserunner via walk. This should solidify his case for a roster spot, though the shorter outing indicates he’s being prepared more for the bullpen at this point with Joe Boyle firmly in his way.

Up until the 8th when Spence came in, the A’s were down 3-0. A quartet of hits changed that as Jacob Wilson, Esteury Ruiz, Drew Lugbauer, and Logan Davidson gave the A’s the final 3-3 tie. Other offensive standouts include Brent Rooker, Hoy Park, and JD Davis, each of whom had a pair of hits. Davis notably is now 3-for-5 since being cast off by the Giants and joining the A’s. Between both organizations, Davis is batting a sexy .450/.500/.800 this spring.

The A’s will be back tomorrow to face the Dbacks’ World Series opponents and victors, the Texas Rangers. JP Sears and his 2.08 ERA will be taking the mound against the Ranger’s Yerry Rodriguez.