Aledmys Diaz likely to begin season on injured list

It has been a tough spring for Oakland Athletics infielder Aledmys Diaz who hasn’t appeared in a Cactus League game since February 26 due to groin and calf strains. Mark Kotsay told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos Monday that Diaz is slated to begin a running program later this week, but likely won’t be ready for the start of the season.

Aledmys Díaz will most likely begin a running program at the end of this week, which likely means he begins the season on the IL, per Kotsay. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 18, 2024

The A’s signed Diaz to a two-year deal prior to the start of last season. His first season in Oakland was one of the worst of his career as he hit just .229/.280/.337 with four home runs and a 72 wRC+. He came to camp looking for a bounce back season, but appeared in just two games before suffering a groin strain. Diaz developed the calf issue while working his way back from the groin strain.