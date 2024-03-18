Elephant Rumblings: Soderstrom headlines latest roster cuts

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Opening Day is only 10 days away, and the A’s roster continues to be whittled down to reveal the true shape of the big league team we will be watching at the outset of the 2024 regular season.

Yesterday, we learned that top prospect Tyler Soderstrom will indeed undergo further development in Triple-A to start the 2024 season. Sodie hasn’t appeared any more MLB-ready this spring than he did in his time with Oakland last season. So it’s back to Vegas, where we hope the 22-year-old will figure out how to swing the big stick in the bigs once and for all.

Four non-roster invitees were also sent down, including Max Shuemann, Armando Alvarez, Daz Cameron, and Max Muncy. Be sure to check out the terrific writeup by JToster on these latest roster cuts.

The A’s new third baseman and cross-bay import J.D. Davis made his debut in green and gold and figured prominently in baseball stories yesterday. Davis told Martin Gallegos at MLB.com that his unexpected release from the Giants was “a punch to the gut,” but he’s happy to have his shot at an everyday role with the A’s.

Gallegos also reported on how A’s new pitcher and cross-bay import Alex Wood played a role in recruiting Davis to the A’s. Wood pitched five solid innings against the White Sox yesterday, looking ready for his first season in Oakland.

Solid outing for Alex Wood in likely his second-to-last outing before the regular season: 5IP, 4H, 2R (1ER), 0BB, 6K, 1HR. 70 pitches, 49 strikes. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 17, 2024

Davis got off to a nice start, too.

J.D. Davis ropes a one-out double into left-center in his first at-bat with the A's. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 17, 2024

Have a wonderful week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Roster moves.

A’S RECENT MOVES: C Tyler Soderstrom optioned to LV, Schuemann, Alvarez, Cameron & Muncy sent to minor league camp, 3B J.D.Davis signed as free agent, RHP Angel Felipe designated for assignment…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 18, 2024

Six players still trying out.

Langeliers, Noda, Gelof, Davis, Allen, Rooker, Ruiz, Brown, Bleday, Andujar appear to be set. If Aledmys Diaz opens on the IL, that leaves 6 guys - Perez, McCann, Toro, Hernaiz, Park, Butler - competing for 3 spots. Toro, Hernaiz, Butler are on the 40-man. Toro is out of options. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 17, 2024

Allen looking good for Opening Day. Aledmys, not so much.