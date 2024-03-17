A’s option Soderstrom, reassign four NRIs to minors

The Oakland Athletics young catcher Tyler Soderstrom to Triple-A today and reassigned four non-roster invitees to minor league camp: Max Schuemann, Armando Alvarez, Max Muncy, and Daz Cameron.

Soderstrom’s case for the backup catcher spot was always a shaky one. Not only did he look completely lost in 138 plate appearances in the majors last season — hitting a paltry .160/.232/.240 and striking out 31.2% of the time — he still doesn’t have a comfortable defensive home.

Shea Langeliers has catcher locked down until he doesn’t, so Soderstrom doesn’t really have a clear path to contribute there in the near future. Carlos Perez will likely do a decent job holding the backup spot down unless Kyle McCann starts raking these final couple of weeks. At first base, Ryan Noda is fairly entrenched with newcomer J.D. Davis likely filling in on his off-days. The A’s also have a shown a reluctance to letting young guys settle for DH’ing, no matter how poor their defense is (see Jordan Diaz).

The silver lining to this is that Soderstrom will go back to Triple-A and work on answering both the questions about his bat and his glove. He hit a decent-seeming .252/.307/.526 with 21 homeruns in Las Vegas last season but that equates to a 12% below-average batting line in the hitter-friendly PCL. He didn’t look great in preseason camp either.

Tyler Soderstrom: 36 PAs, .121/.167/.182, 0 HRs, 22.2% K%, 5.6% BB%

His hit and power tools were always supposed to be what carried him to big league success, so he’ll need to prove he can not only but dominate handle upper-minors pitching in order to get back to the big leagues. Defensively, it’s unclear what the A’s plans are but this whole C/1B strategy seems like it’ll backfire at some point and he’ll be left without a position, regardless of how good his bat is.

Of the NRIs that got reassigned today, infielders Max Schuemann and Armando Alvarez are the most notable roster cuts as they were competing for the last bench spot. Both hit well while in camp and filled in at multiple positions.

Max Schuemann: 35 PAs, .310/.400/.414, 1 HR, 17.1% K%, 8.6% BB%

Armando Alvarez: 30 PAs, .393/.433/.536, 1 HR, 10% K%, 6.7% BB%

Unfortunately, their campaigns for the major league roster weakened when the A’s signed J.D. Davis to play third base every day, which pushes utilityman Abraham Toro to the bench. The remaining contenders for that last spot are likely Hoy Park, Lawrence Butler, and Darell Hernaiz. I have my money on Park as Butler and Hernaiz fall a bit into the “should have hit better in Vegas” category with Soderstrom.

Outfielder Daz Cameron was even more of a long shot to make the roster and his spring performance didn’t help increase those odds. He’ll likely spend a good chunk of time at Triple-A waiting for injuries to open up a spot for him.

Daz Cameron: 31 PAs, .185/.290/.185, 0 HRs, 38.7% K%, 12.9% BB%

Meanwhile, top shortstop prospect Max Muncy showed off some pop in his limited appearances but also struck out a ton. It’s not surprising for a 21-year-old with only 51 games at Double-A, but he showed improved plate discipline every time he’s moved up a level. Hopefully, his spring swinging was an anomaly and not a regression of habits. Either way, he’ll have plenty of time this season to clean things up as he fights for his next promotion up to Las Vegas.

Max Muncy: 31 PAs, .172/.226/.448, 2 HRs, 48.4% K%, 6.5% BB%