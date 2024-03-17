 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. White Sox game thread

The Oakland A’s lost both games yesterday and are now riding a four-game losing streak into their matchup against the Chicago White Sox today.

Alex Wood will be starting for the A’s as he hopes to build momentum as the likely third man in the rotation. Meanwhile, the White Sox, after trading their ace Dylan Cease and moving top prospect Michael Kopech, are auditioning a few different guys for the last spot in their rotation, including today’s starter Nick Nastrini.

Batting sixth for the A’s today is newcomer J.D. Davis at third base. Lawrence Butler and Darell Hernaiz, both still trying to make their case for a roster spot, are hitting first and last in the lineup.

Batting for the rebuilding White Sox:

