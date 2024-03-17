Elephant Rumblings: A’s 2024 pitching fortunes

Good morning A’s nation, happy St. Patrick’s Day.

To stay on par with today’s festivities, I decided to dedicate this morning's Elephant Rumbling to a position group whose fortune will have everything to do with the A’s 2024: pitching.

Coming off a 2023 season where A’s pitching came dead last in ERA at 5.48, the A’s doubled down this offseason on veteran arms such as Scott Alexander, Ross Stripling, Alex Wood and Trevor Gott. Spring Training hasn’t been the best indication of some of these men so far, but I do think they’ll make a strong impact when it’s all said and done.

The names I’m looking at though are the names from within, however.

All signs point to JP Sears taking another step forward in this young rotation to be the A’s Opening Day starter, especially after a strong Cactus League. The same can also be said about Luis Medina’s strides this spring as the 24-year-old is expected to be part of the rotation yet again.

Joe Boyle has an explosive arm and a nasty repertoire with easily enough promise to crack the A’s Opening Day rotation, but walks and command will be his kryptonite. Joey Estes, a 22-year-old who cracked the big leagues last September, has impressed this Spring in his regard also allowing just one run and two hits over seven innings while striking out eight. Expect both Boyle and Estes to make their cases interesting for chances all season long.

Then there’s the bullpen where I immediately look toward two lefty arms: Kyle Muller and Sean Newcomb.

Muller was the Opening Day starter back in 2023 but projects more as a long reliever this coming season thanks to A’s additions. With a 2023 record of 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA and 4.6 BB/9, Muller simply needs to be better if the A’s have any aspirations of improving drastically and I do expect him to improve in the bullpen.

The question with Newcomb will be if the A’s can squeeze any kind of brilliance out of him. Acquired this past September, Muller has yet to record a full season's worth of work since 2019 with the Atlanta Braves thanks to injury and minor league stints. The former 15th overall pick has shown flashes of brilliance before, albeit more in a starter role, but at 30 years old, Newcomb will be depended on mightily this season for his age and expertise out of the young A’s bullpen.

I know this dialogue has likely all run through many of your heads before, but I repeat it now solely after watching the A’s pitching staff allow 22 runs in a split-squad effort on Saturday. Many expect several names in the lineup to make generous strides en route to what should be a much improved 2024 season, but I say that the A’s pitching will be the one to dictate how far the team goes. I guess their luck can only improve from last season.

But I want to hear from you A’s nation; what are some names you’re looking forward to watching out of the A’s pitching rotation this season? What are some players that can fly under the radar and give some meaningful contributions?

Catch the aforementioned Wood in action today as the A’s continue their Cactus League slate with the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium. Enjoy the rest of your weekends too, A’s Nation!

