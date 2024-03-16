A’s drop both games in split squad double header

Oakland got double the taste of defeat today as the split squad matchup with the Rockies annd Brewers ended up with two losses.

Game 1:

The starting pitcher against the Rockies was Kyle Muller, last year’s Opening Day starter and a main piece of the return package for Matt Olson. Things did not go smoothly for him today as he allowed six runs (five earned) in his three innings of work. Because he is out of options he’s likely to be on the team come Opening Day but it seems more and more likely that it’ll be in a long man role.

The offense didn’t get much going until way too late in today’s game. Darrel Hernaiz got the team on the board with an RBI double in the second, Shea Langeliers drove in a run with a sac fly in the sixth and Daz Cameron came in on a wild pitch in the seventh.

After Muller Zach Jackson, Gerson Moreno, and Tyler Baum had scoreless appearances but Jack O’Loughlin gave up five runs in under three innings of work, effectively putting this one out of reach.

Then the outburst happened. The club scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning off of four separate RBI hits, with the big hit being 2-RBI double off the bat of outfielder Hoy Park.

Alas it was not meant to be in this one as the club couldn’t keep the momentum going. The club ended up falling 11-9 to the Rockies and left Salt River Fields with a loss.

Game 2:

In the second game of the afternoon it was rookie right-handed Joe Boyle who was on the mound for the club. He continued to make a strong case for breaking camp with the club with four solid innings, only allowing a pair of runs while striking out five Brewers. He did struggle with command in today’s contest as he had four walks and a wild pitch but didn’t rank his chances of securing an Opening Day rotation job.

On the hitting side of things the team brought across three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The big hit came off the bat of catching prospect Tyler Soderstrom, who knocked in a pair with a double to center. A sac fly brought in a third run to finish the scoring for the inning.

Offseason signee Trevor Gott relieved Boyle but immediately got blown up. Gott just didn’t have it today as he allowed five runs without securing a single out. He’s pretty much assured of a bullpen slot but you’d like your team’s relievers showing up better than this.

The rest of the game was pretty unexciting. Infield prospect Max Muncy hit an RBI double to bring in the fourth and final run of the day for the A’s, while righty Lucas Erceg yielded three runs in his inning of work. The final score was 11-4, finishing off a day that saw both squad’s pitching get lit up.

The team will try to get back into the win column tomorrow tomorrow afternoon against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium. Left-hander Alex Wood is on tap to start the contest for the club.