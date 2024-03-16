A’s designate Angel Felipe for assignment

The A’s designated right-handed reliever Ángel Felipe for assignment yesterday to make room on the 40-man roster for the recently signed JD Davis, per the team:

Felipe was only just claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres in June of last year. It would only take a couple more months for him to make his big league debut with the Athletics. In 14 games (15 innings) he put up a 4.20 ERA with a 19/13 K/BB ratio. The strikeout stuff has been there but the walks need to come down in a big way.

Felipe actually just underwent the dreaded Tommy John surgery a couple of days ago, wiping away his entire season before it even began. It made him the easiest and most obvious person to DFA to make room for the signing of JD Davis. He’ll be preparing for another opportunity next spring after year of rehab and won’t be an option for anyone until then, be it for the A’s or another team.