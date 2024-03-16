A’s vs. Rockies game thread(s)

The Athletics are set for a split squad day today, having two games against the Rockies at the same time.

Lefty Kyle Muller is getting the ball for his fourth appearance of the spring in one of the games. It’s been a solid spring from Muller so far with the only run allowed being a solo home run in his first game. Last year’s Opening Day starter is still a possible candidate for a rotation job but he’s got some competition and needs to show up today.

That competition is right-hander Joe Boyle. The rookie has been looking sharp this spring and has seemingly been on track to break camp with the club. A big day from him might nudge him from a maybe into a definitely.

Here are the lineups backing them both up in their games:

Busy day in the desert pic.twitter.com/xg5Sx0bG7T — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 16, 2024

Let’s get a couple of wins today, shall we?