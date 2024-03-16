 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Spring Breakout game cancelled, won’t be rescheduled

By JToster
Oakland at Texas David Kent/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

If you were excited to see the Oakland Athletics’ top prospects on TV — a David Forst vs. Farhan Zaidi minor league showdown — you’re out of luck. After rain wiped out both of Fridays’ games, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that neither will be rescheduled.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events not only for fans looking forward to the event but also the players who’d hoped to showcase their talents on a bigger stage than they’re used to. This was probably the biggest event on the Spring Training calendar so haven’t it rained out is a bummer for all parties involved.

The slow march towards Opening Day continues.

Dave Kavaal 2024.

“We did everything we could to stay in Oakland.”

-John Fisher

The legend of the Coliseum lives to fight another day! Congrats to the Roots and Soul!

