Elephant Rumblings: Spring Breakout game cancelled, won’t be rescheduled

If you were excited to see the Oakland Athletics’ top prospects on TV — a David Forst vs. Farhan Zaidi minor league showdown — you’re out of luck. After rain wiped out both of Fridays’ games, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that neither will be rescheduled.
Both #SFGiants games against the Athletics today, including Spring Breakout, have been cancelled due to inclement weather, and they will not be made up.— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 15, 2024
It’s an unfortunate turn of events not only for fans looking forward to the event but also the players who’d hoped to showcase their talents on a bigger stage than they’re used to. This was probably the biggest event on the Spring Training calendar so haven’t it rained out is a bummer for all parties involved.
The slow march towards Opening Day continues.
Best of X:
Dave Kavaal 2024.
We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this message from President, Dave Kavaal. #SummerOfBoycott pic.twitter.com/r0Nsg9moKl— Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) March 15, 2024
“We did everything we could to stay in Oakland.”
-John Fisher
A’s stadium focus by year:— Sell The Team (@jvb43) March 15, 2024
2005: Fremont
2006: “
2007: “
2008: “
2009: “
2010: San Jose
2011: “
2012: “
2013: “
2014: “
2015: “
2016: None
Sep 2017: Oakland-Peralta
Nov 2018: Oak-HT
2019: Oak
2020: “ (COVID)
2021: Oak/LV
2022: “
2023: LV
Only 1 full year focused solely on HT.
The legend of the Coliseum lives to fight another day! Congrats to the Roots and Soul!
Great news Oakland soccer fans! @oaklandrootssc & @oaklandsoulsc will play their 2025/26 season at the Oakland Coliseum. The Roots and Soul radiate Oakland pride in the community and every time they step on the pitch. They are a model franchise and the Town’s global ambassadors… pic.twitter.com/O4701XXcC5— Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) March 15, 2024
