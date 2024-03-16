Elephant Rumblings: Spring Breakout game cancelled, won’t be rescheduled

If you were excited to see the Oakland Athletics’ top prospects on TV — a David Forst vs. Farhan Zaidi minor league showdown — you’re out of luck. After rain wiped out both of Fridays’ games, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that neither will be rescheduled.

Both #SFGiants games against the Athletics today, including Spring Breakout, have been cancelled due to inclement weather, and they will not be made up. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 15, 2024

It’s an unfortunate turn of events not only for fans looking forward to the event but also the players who’d hoped to showcase their talents on a bigger stage than they’re used to. This was probably the biggest event on the Spring Training calendar so haven’t it rained out is a bummer for all parties involved.

The slow march towards Opening Day continues.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Dave Kavaal 2024.

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this message from President, Dave Kavaal. #SummerOfBoycott pic.twitter.com/r0Nsg9moKl — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) March 15, 2024

“We did everything we could to stay in Oakland.”

-John Fisher

A’s stadium focus by year:



2005: Fremont

2006: “

2007: “

2008: “

2009: “

2010: San Jose

2011: “

2012: “

2013: “

2014: “

2015: “

2016: None

Sep 2017: Oakland-Peralta

Nov 2018: Oak-HT

2019: Oak

2020: “ (COVID)

2021: Oak/LV

2022: “

2023: LV



Only 1 full year focused solely on HT. — Sell The Team (@jvb43) March 15, 2024

The legend of the Coliseum lives to fight another day! Congrats to the Roots and Soul!