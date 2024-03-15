Athletics sign JD Davis

The A’s made one final major addition to the club just weeks away from Opening Day, signing third baseman JD Davis to a 1-year contract for $2.5 million:

Free agent J.D. Davis in agreement with A’s on one-year, $2.5M contract with $1M in incentives. Will play third base. First with agreement: @ByRobertMurray — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 15, 2024

The questions regarding who will play third base for the A’s are pretty put to bed with this addition. Davis will now solidify the hot corner when there were major questions about what the plan was for the position.

Davis began his career with the division rival Houston Astros, getting drafted in the third round of the 2014 Draft. He made his big league debut 3 years later in 2017. He only got into 66 games with them over the next two seasons before getting traded to the New York Mets, where he got his first real chance at everyday at bats. He took the opportunity and ran with it, hitting 22 home runs and slashing .307/.369/.527 while playing mostly left field but getting 31 starts at the hot corner too. He fell off a bit the next year in 2020 but that was a weird year for everyone.

He bounced back a bit the next year but a hand injury seemingly sapped him of all his power as he hit just five home runs in 2021, though with a solid slash line of .285/.384/.436 to go along with slightly improved defense at third base. Davis started the next year with the Mets as their primary DH but would get traded at the deadline to the Giants as they pushed for the playoffs.

Davis’ tenure in San Francisco went about as well as hoped as he rediscovered at least some of his power. In 193 games over last season and the previous year Davis hit 26 home runs for the Giants, offering a bit of thump for a Giants lineup desperate for it. Keep in mind that San Francisco’s ballpark is a lot pitched haven.

He was seemingly the option at third for them this year before the Giants signed former Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman. With Chapman in the fold, Davis was out of an obvious role with the Giants. The club worked to find a trade partner interested in Davis but came up empty, leading to his controversial release that cost him $5.8 million. His agent had harsh words for how the Giants handled him and the situation and it made the SF front office look bad.

Davis now heads across the Bay to solidify the hot corner for the Athletics. Before Davis the options were rookie shortstop Darrel Hernaiz, who has yet to make his big league debut, and Abraham Toro, who has been having a good spring but hasn’t translated his success to the major league in five years. The club can now take their time with Hernaiz and Toro is likely ticketed for a bench role as he can also play second base.

It’s a smart baseball move for the rebuilding A’s. While getting a look at a guy like Hernaiz is tempting, you also don’t want to rush him, especially when you’re asking him to learn a new position. Davis will likely slot into the middle of the lineup and will be a source of power for an Athletics team that needs it. If Davis continues to hit like he has then it’s very likely that he becomes trade bait when the summer trade deadline rolls around, and by then the club would have a better idea about Hernaiz’s readiness. And there’s always Jordan Diaz, who could force his way back into the third base picture at some point.

Overall it’s a great move and an obvious marriage. Davis was looking for an everyday starting job and the A’s needed an everyday third baseman. Welcome to Oakland, JD!