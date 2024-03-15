Assessing Spring Training Performances As Roster Decisions Loom

It’s really difficult to look at spring training results and try to draw conclusions around who is ready for prime time and who suited to the 2am slot on Peacock Apple Plus or whatever new fangled “station” has cropped up since last night.

Are you mashing against some “back of the book” pitchers or are you spraying liners all over the field because your rebuilt stance is paying dividends? Can you fan four straight because they are non roster invitees or is your cutter breaking harder and later following a winter’s work at Driveline?

Still, game results are a big piece of what we have at our disposal as the final week of cuts rears its head. And as always, quite the bevy of players remain on the proverbial bubble. Here is analysis on a few key players whose fate 3/28 is still to be determined...

Darell Hernaiz

Circumstance alone could lift Hernaiz, 22, onto the Opening Day roster as Nick Allen, the only true shortstop under consideration, has been slowed by a bad back. Allen is supposed to be ready for Opening Night, but if he isn’t then Hernaiz becomes a factor by virtue of being the only understudy who would make sense.

Assuming Allen can answer the bell, Hernaiz still has a chance to make the roster as either a 3Bman or utility player on the left side of the infield. Most likely first shot at 3B goes to the switch hitting Abraham Toro, but Hernaiz could be argued as being second in line. (Update: Wrote this article just before the A’s signed JD Davis! Cue Emily Litella...)

So has Hernaiz forced the A’s to find a spot on the roster, or does he need injury (Allen) or ineffectiveness (possibly Toro as the season unfolds) to give him that shot?

On the surface, in his 32 plate appearances Hernaiz has done fine batting .281. However, scratching even a millimeter beneath the surface reveals that it hasn’t actually been a terrific spring for the A’s prospect. Hernaiz has walked just once and does not have an extra base hit, yielding a slash line of .281/.286/.281.

9 for 32 with 9 singles and a walk is not impressive and suggests that Hernaiz still has work to do in rediscovering patience and in driving the ball. Look for him to start at AAA unless Allen’s back leaves the A’s no alternative but to throw Hernaiz into the lineup for the first week.

Ross Stripling

In contrast to Hernaiz, you don’t need to venture beneath the surface to fully comprehend how Stripling has performed. He has been terrible no matter how you slice it: 10.1 IP, 20 hits, 13 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

That being said, you’re in an environment where sinkers don’t always sink and where batted balls that would find gloves in April often elude less adept fielders in March. More importantly, a veteran like Stripling comes in focused on building up arm strength and finding release points and not worrying terribly about results. And it might be challenging to find that next level of adrenaline throwing in exhibition games 12 years after you were drafted.

Assuming good health, expect Stripling to start in Oakland’s rotation as if he had been painting the corners all spring, with a chance to prove — or disprove — himself in the meaningful games which begin at the end of the month. Somewhere, Bob Welch is giving a thumbs up.

Lawrence Butler

I know, I know: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” We were all captivated by Butler’s electric spring training in 2023 only to hang our heads in dismay when he came up to the big leagues and hit .211/.240/.341.

So should we shrug our shoulders at Butler’s showing in the Cactus League in 2024? That showing is .424./474/.545, proving that if nothing else the 23 year old officially owns spring training.

I am going out on a limb (as I have tended to do with Butler) and saying excitement is warranted. What we are seeing in Arizona is the dynamic talent Butler brings, and he has always shown the ability to make adjustments in order to master the next level.

Also, there is a charisma that while it could be construed as chutzpah or even arrogance is probably more accurately described as confidence. This is the prospect who, before his first big league at bat, was talking about “the new Oakland” and then was wiping his hand across the letters to proudly commemorate his team’s home city.

That natural leadership bodes well for a young and talented athlete, as often drive, maturity, and other inner factors are all that is left to separate gifted failures from breakout stars. Butler has always had that “X” factor and while so far he has only translated it to results in spring training don’t be surprised if he brings it to the big field, and soon.

Tyler Soderstrom

This one actually should be easy. Soderstrom is very talented, and up and down the minor league system coaches insist no one should worry that he will hit in the big leagues.

Be that as it may, what we have here is a 22 year old who after batting all of .160/.232/.240 in his first big league go around has come to spring training and fired a big old dud. Soderstrom is just 3 for 28 this spring and if he doesn’t accrue too much service time in 2024 the A’s will have him under contract in 2030 when he is 29 and possibly an elite player.

That is not to suggest that the A’s should be manipulating his service time. It’s to point out that to give up his age 29 season they need to rush someone who didn’t hit in MLB last year, has been one of their worst performers in the Cactus League this spring, and is considered a “work in progress” defensively with still much to learn about plate discipline.

It would be borderline insane to give Soderstrom a major league job right now. He has plenty to master and prove at AAA, and as a “late bloomer” candidate (which is a much kinder way to say he’s known as a bit immature) what the A’s need to do is to put the brakes on this pony express rather than accrue service time as a backup catcher who isn’t even ready.

Finally, I leave you with a few “fun facts,” some of which are more fun than others...

* Miguel Andujar (.406/.424/.813) has now had 33 plate appearances without striking out.

* Esteury Ruiz (.286/.359/.543) has struck out in 1/3 of his plate appearances (13 of 39).

* Zack Gelof is actually striking out at a rate higher than Ruiz: 14 times in 40 PAs for a 35% K rate.

* Against Mason Miller, batters are 1 for 13 with 7 Ks.

* The A’s have 8 players Andujar, Gelof, Langeliers, Alvarez, Bleday, Ruiz, Toro, Butler) who have gotten 10 or more hits this spring.