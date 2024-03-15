A’s vs Giants rained out x2

Both of today’s games vs the San Francisco Giants have been canceled due to rain. The first game between the major league squads made it through the second inning after surviving the first hour-plus rain delay. As part of MLB’s inaugural Spring Breakout event, the Oakland Athletics top prospects were scheduled to face the Giants’ top prospects following the traditional Cactus League game. Sadly, the games will not be made up. MLB has really hyped the Spring Breakout games so many fans are disappointed.

Saturday, the A’s have split squad games against the Brewers at Hohokam and the Rockies on the Road.