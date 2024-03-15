 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs Giants rained out x2

Big leaguers and Spring Breakout game cancelled

By FGPolito
During the top of the first, the rain and thunder came pounding down on Hohokam Park and the delay began!
Both of today’s games vs the San Francisco Giants have been canceled due to rain. The first game between the major league squads made it through the second inning after surviving the first hour-plus rain delay. As part of MLB’s inaugural Spring Breakout event, the Oakland Athletics top prospects were scheduled to face the Giants’ top prospects following the traditional Cactus League game. Sadly, the games will not be made up. MLB has really hyped the Spring Breakout games so many fans are disappointed.

Saturday, the A’s have split squad games against the Brewers at Hohokam and the Rockies on the Road.

