A’s vs Giants Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics will take on their hometown rival, the San Francisco Giants today at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ. Taking the mound for Mark Kotsay’s A’s will be righty Paul Blackburn. Blackburn is making his third start of the spring and enters today’s game with a 2-0 record in six innings. Starting for the Giants is Jordan Hicks. Hicks will be making his fourth start and takes the mound with twelve K’s in 7.1 innings.

Hicks will face the following lineup today in Mesa:

Blackburn will face this lineup for the Giants: