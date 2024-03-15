 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs Giants Game Thread

Hometown rivals face off in Mesa

By FGPolito
/ new
Paul Blackburn
A’s Righty Paul Blackburn takes the mound today against the Giants in Mesa
Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will take on their hometown rival, the San Francisco Giants today at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ. Taking the mound for Mark Kotsay’s A’s will be righty Paul Blackburn. Blackburn is making his third start of the spring and enters today’s game with a 2-0 record in six innings. Starting for the Giants is Jordan Hicks. Hicks will be making his fourth start and takes the mound with twelve K’s in 7.1 innings.

Hicks will face the following lineup today in Mesa:

Blackburn will face this lineup for the Giants:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...