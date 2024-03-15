Injury update: Scott Alexander to begin season on IL

The Athletics will be without their top lefty reliever to open the season as manager Mark Kotsay announced that Scott Alexander is likely going to begin the year on the IL:

Mark Kotsay said it’s probably a long shot for LH reliever Scott Alexander (left rib stress reaction) to get off a mound again before the end of spring. That opens the door for a lefty reliever like Sean Newcomb to make the roster. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 15, 2024

Signed to a 1-year contract back in February, Alexander was set to be the top lefty reliever in the Athletics’ bullpen. The lefty pitched in 55 games for the Giants last season but will instead miss at least the first few weeks of the season and likely longer.

One man’s injury is another man’s gain. The club will need a lefty and the injury opens up a spot for fellow lefty Sean Newcomb. He only just recently made his spring debut after undergoing surgery on his left knee this offseason. Newcomb was solid at the end of the season for the Athletics, pitching in seven games with a 3.00 ERA. He’ll be hoping to keep that up to begin the season and if he does could stick around whenever Alexander is ready to return.