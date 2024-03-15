Spring Breakout: How to Watch the Athletics vs Giants

For fans of the Oakland Athletics minor league system today is a big day, as it is finally time for the inaugural Spring Breakout game. Spring Breakout is a new concept for MLB, which pits the top prospects from two organizations against each other.

When: Friday, March 15th at 4:05 PM PST

Where: Hohokam Stadium - Mesa, AZ

How to watch

TV: NBC Sports California - 4 PM PST

Replay at 10 PM PST

Online: MLB.tv and MLB.com (link not yet available)/ ESPN+ (subscription-only, link)/ NBC.com/sports (subscription-only)

MLB app / ESPN app / NBC Sports App

Players to watch:

2023 6th overall pick Jacob Wilson is the top prospect for the A’s in this game, and should get the start at shortstop. Wilson is the only top 100 prospect in the game for Oakland, but will be joined by a host of other top prospects for Oakland. 2022 first rounder Daniel Susac should get plenty of time behind the plate for Oakland, and 2021 first round pick Max Muncy joins Wilson in a strong infield. Myles Naylor and Brett Harris are also among the top infield prospects in the system. Henry Bolte headlines the outfield talent, and he will be joined by Colby Thomas and Logan Davidson as some of the top prospects in the system.

On the pitching side of things Steven Echavarria is the top pitching prospect for Oakland by MLB’s rankings, and overall Oakland has sent seven top 30 prospects to the game. Royber Salinas was ranked as a top 100 prospect by Fangraphs, and will be part of a strong rotation of pitchers. Former first rounder Gunnar Hoglund will be featured in the game as he looks to rebound from an injury-riddled early professional career to reclaim his top prospect status, and Cole Miller will look to jump start his career. Here is the breakdown we did last week. Darell Hernaiz, initially part of the roster, is no longer listed as he continues to strengthen his campaign to make Oakland’s opening day roster.

San Francisco will be running out one top 100 prospect, their 2023 first round pick Bryce Eldridge. Also notable in that group is shortstop prospect Walker Martin, a second round pick in 2023, and right handed pitcher Hayden Birdsong.

Oakland will be the home team for this game, and it will start after the day game between the A’s and Giants.