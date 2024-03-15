Elephant Rumblings: A’s take on Giants in “Spring Breakout” today

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Our favorite cross-bay rivalry is in effect today at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona today. Barring rain, the A’s and Giants are playing a double header, and the second game will be a “Spring Breakout” contest featuring the teams’ top prospects. 2023 first round picks Jacob Wilson and Bryce Eldridge headline a list of future stars and present hopefuls that are expected to be part of the action. Shayna Rubin and Susan Slusser at the San Francisco Chronicle have the details.

The A’s are projected to have another losing season even though manager Mark Kotsay has set the bar at .500. Most likely, us A’s fans will have to settle for the excitement of watching young players develop as the main point of interest this season—as opposed to watching a contending team make a push into October. That’s not necessarily a small consolation. In fact, Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle thinks that the A’s youth movement could be more fun to watch than the Giants this year, even if the latter will likely win more games.

The A’s bullpen suffered a setback this week, as 26-year-old Dominican reliever Angel Felipe was announced to be headed for Tommy John Surgery. Check out this injury update from AN’s dfriis for more details.

No week would be complete without more news on the A’s relocation drama, and AN’s Connor Ashford has you covered on that with details on yesterday’s “productive” meeting between the A’s and City of Oakland on a Coliseum lease extension.

