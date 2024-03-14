A’s Injury Updates: Angel Felipe headed for Tommy John, Miguel Andujar scratched with calf soreness

As the A’s are set to square off against the Chicago Cubs later this afternoon (1:05 p.m. PDT), some injury news coming out of Catcus League camp surfaced this morning.

The most significant of the news coming for Angel Felipe, who hasn’t pitched at all this Spring because he’s expected to miss the entire 2024 season with Tommy John Surgery. The right-handed reliever went 1-1 across 14 games and 15 innings last season with a 4.20 ERA for the A’s after being acquired from the San Diego Padres last June. The Dominican-born and 26-year-old Felipe showed flashes of potential last season out of the bullpen but will now be sidelined for the next year minimum.

As for the more short-term news, outfielder Miguel Andujar was scratched late from today's lineup with right calf soreness. Andujar has opened the eyes of several this Spring making a legitimate case for an Opening Day Roster spot but his (hopefully) temporary injury will allow another A’s outfielder a chance today in what remains a crowded competition.

Left-handed reliever Scott Alexander hasn’t pitched in the Cactus League since March 7, and it was just announced today that he has a left rib stress reaction with no timeline for a return just yet. Perhaps this could explain why Alexander, the reliable journeyman arm, has struggled this Spring to the tune of a 30.86 ERA across just 2.1 innings of work.

Then finally, shortstop Nick Allen continues to make progress on a back injury that has sidelined him since March 1. The injury has allowed A’s prospect Darell Hernaiz to see some significant playing time this Spring which he’s fully taken advantage of thus far.

Hopefully, this will be the full extent of some of these injuries this Spring. Would hate to see more guys go down before the season is even underway.