A’s vs. Cubs Spring Training game thread

After a 12-11 loss yesterday broke the Oakland A’s four-game Cactus League winning streak, the A’s will be back in action today in Mesa, AZ, with a chance to bounce back against the Chicago Cubs.

Oakland will face newly signed Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga for the Cubs who’s making his third Spring Training appearance thus far. He’s impressed with 10 strikeouts over just 5.1 innings of work but also has allowed an 8.44 ERA across both a win and a loss.

For the A’s, fellow lefty JP Sears will toe the rubber for his fourth appearance of Spring. Sears has faired much better in his starts with a 2-0 record, a 1.13 ERA, 12 strikeouts in just eight innings of work, and a 0.5 WHIP.

As for the A’s lineup, the names for the most part look to be a lot more standard compared to yesterday's lineup which had several fringe players. More specifically, Zack Gelof, Brent Rooker, and Shea Langeliers all return today. Miguel Andujar was originally set to start and bat third for the A’s but was pulled with right calf soreness for Carlos Perez.

Today's updated lineup vs. Chicago (NL) - March 14, 2024 at Sloan Park pic.twitter.com/iXNBh2bAay — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 14, 2024

As for the Cubs, their lineup looks like this:

Let’s make it back in the win column, shall we?

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 14, 1:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, AZ

TV: Marquee Sports Network - TV home of the Chicago Cubs

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast