Elephant Rumblings: Stripling torched, Piscotty returns, Susac spotlight

Yesterday was a forgettable day for new Athletic Ross Stripling as he got touched up by the San Diego Padres. That’s now back-to-back tough games for Stripling, who seemed assured of a rotation role. Would the A’s go back on their supposed promise of a rotation job in favor of someone like Boyle or Estes? His next start will be a big one to keep an eye on, likely early next week.

On the plus side of things, the A’s didn’t let the massive deficit stop them from playing basebal. The team clawed all the way to within one run. And on a nice note, former starting right fielder Stephen Piscotty started the game at his old position. Quite the blast from the past even with his 0-2 showing, though he did reach due to a catcher’s interference.

Elsewhere, on the minor league side of the franchise it was former 1st-round pick Daniel Susac’s turn for a spotlight. After a successful first season in pro ball, Susac will be hoping to continue his growth and trajectory to the major leagues. The backstop made it all the way to Double-A, though just for a cup of coffee of 14 games. That’s where Susac should be expected to start the season but he could get a promotion sooner rather than later. And who knows, maybe a September major league debut?

Please tell me he didn’t use it much during yesterday’s drubbing:

Ross Stripling told @SonjaMChen and me that he's "kind of gotten away from calling it" a Deathball. He's been referring to it as a Gyroball more or less, but he said we can call it the Deathball if we want. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 13, 2024

White Sox probably wanted more for their star pitcher:

The complete trade, per sources:



Padres receive:

RHP Dylan Cease



White Sox receive:

RHP Drew Thorpe (4th in SD system, 64th in Top 100)

RHP Jairo Iriarte (7th in system, 109th overall)

OF Samuel Zavala (12th in system)

RHP Steven Wilson (graduated) https://t.co/pKyz38YqmY — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 14, 2024

