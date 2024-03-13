A’s vs. Padres game thread

The Oakland Athletics are riding a four-game winning streak and are hoping to stay hot against the San Diego Padres today.

Pitching-wise, the A’s will be matching up Ross Stripling against the Padres’ ace Joe Musgrove. Meanwhile, Oakland’s lineup today includes many more roster hopefuls than regulars as it usually does. This may be one of their last chances in camp to show their talents.

Midweek baseball from Peoria ☀️ pic.twitter.com/q3a9UgVF4B — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 13, 2024

And here’s the Padres’ lineup: