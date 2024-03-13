Elephant Rumblings: Projecting the A’s Opening Day roster

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s picked up another preseason win yesterday with help from a Zack Gelof home run and another strong start on the mound, this time from Alex Wood.
Gelof is tied with Miguel Andujar for the most home runs in this spring’s Cactus League play, and strong performances such as these seem to be fueling what Jessica Kleinschmidt at The Comeback describes as “high vibes.”
The air of confidence emanating from this young Athletics roster belies what most seem to consider a disappointing offseason for the organization. Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors posted a thorough review of the A’s offseason that includes a poll which allows readers to grade how the A’s front office has fared over the winter. Last I checked, 75% of respondents gave a “D” or an “F.”
Presumably, all of the players available to fill the Opening Day roster are already at the A’s Spring Training camp. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com has a fresh projection of the A’s Opening Day roster, and with respect to some of the bigger roster questions, Gallegos has settled on Darrell Hernaiz at third base and Joe Boyle in the A’s fifth rotation slot.
Gallegos acknowledges other possibilities, but I hope the A’s will generally favor prospects over fair to middling veterans like Aledmys Díaz. AN’s own Garrett Spain put together a review of the A’s Spring Training prospects’ performances over the past week so you can see how the young ones are trending. Opening Day is just 15 days away!
Best of X:
Two hits apiece for Gelof and Law.
A’S TODAY (3/12):— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 12, 2024
2B Gelof 2-3, HR, 2 RBI
CF Butler 2-4, 2B,
C Langeliers 1-2, 2B, BB
LHP Wood 4.1 IP/2 ER/5 K
RHP Jimenez 0.2 IP/0 ER/0 K/Win
RHP Jackson 1 IP/0 ER/2 K
RHP Reyes 1 IP/0 ER/1 K/SV
A’s win 4-2
Both are over .400 this spring, too!
Majority of the regulars in the A's lineup continue to swing the bat well this spring. pic.twitter.com/sdoRHtRlKz— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 12, 2024
Big bombers!
Zack Gelof hit another opposite-field homer. Gelof and Miguel Andujar are both tied for the Cactus League lead with four home runs.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 12, 2024
A comedic legend leaves a mark in Cooperstown.
#OTD in 2015, Will Ferrell suited up for 10 teams in the same day as part of a cancer research fundraiser. Among other transactions, the Angels traded him to the Cubs in exchange for a washing machine.— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 12, 2024
The @Athletics jersey he wore to begin the day is preserved in Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/JMpDfz8yB3
You got what it takes to be a Baller?
The Oakland Ballers will be holding open tryouts on April 6 from 10-3 at Laney College. Interested players can sign up here. https://t.co/opks7QMq4y— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) March 12, 2024
