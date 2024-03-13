Elephant Rumblings: Projecting the A’s Opening Day roster

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s picked up another preseason win yesterday with help from a Zack Gelof home run and another strong start on the mound, this time from Alex Wood.

Gelof is tied with Miguel Andujar for the most home runs in this spring’s Cactus League play, and strong performances such as these seem to be fueling what Jessica Kleinschmidt at The Comeback describes as “high vibes.”

The air of confidence emanating from this young Athletics roster belies what most seem to consider a disappointing offseason for the organization. Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors posted a thorough review of the A’s offseason that includes a poll which allows readers to grade how the A’s front office has fared over the winter. Last I checked, 75% of respondents gave a “D” or an “F.”

Presumably, all of the players available to fill the Opening Day roster are already at the A’s Spring Training camp. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com has a fresh projection of the A’s Opening Day roster, and with respect to some of the bigger roster questions, Gallegos has settled on Darrell Hernaiz at third base and Joe Boyle in the A’s fifth rotation slot.

Gallegos acknowledges other possibilities, but I hope the A’s will generally favor prospects over fair to middling veterans like Aledmys Díaz. AN’s own Garrett Spain put together a review of the A’s Spring Training prospects’ performances over the past week so you can see how the young ones are trending. Opening Day is just 15 days away!

