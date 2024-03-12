Athletics top Mariners 4-2

The Athletics won their third game in a row Tuesday afternoon at Hohokam Stadium, topping the rival Seattle Mariners by a 4-2 final score.

Left-hander Alex Wood got the start today, his third of the spring (though his second one didn’t count because of the rainout). Looking to get things tuned up for the fast-approaching season, Wood turned in four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits but also hitting a pair of batters. A quality outing for a veteran like Wood during spring training.

On the hitting side of things the A’s put runners in scoring position in each of the first two frames but couldn’t break through against Mariners starter Bryce Miller. Not until the third at least. Back-to-back 2-out walks brought up Miguel Andujar and he smacked an RBI single to center field to give the Athletics their first run and lead of the day.

Hoping to squeeze one more inning out of Wood, the lefty marched out there for the fifth inning and finally got tagged. A home run tied this game and after allowing a double the hook came out for Wood. Overall the lefty pitched 4 1⁄ 3 innings with 5 punch outs to zero walks. A much more encouraging start than his first two appearances.

Righty Dany Jiménez relieved Wood and allowed an RBI single to temporarily give Seattle a 1-run lead. That run was also charged to Wood. Jiménez was able to induce a double play to escape the inning without allowing anything else.

It didn’t take Oakland long to get those two runs back. In the bottom half of the frame Zack Gelof launched his fourth home run of the spring, a 2-run shot to retake the lead for the Green & Gold. Oakland added on an insurance run the next inning by way of a bases-loaded groundout, courtesy of prospect Max Muncy. And that was all the scoring the Oakland bats could scrounge together today. It would be enough.

Oakland then turned to right-hander Zach Jackson to preserve the lead. Jackson hasn’t been as sharp as you’d like this spring but he tossed a scoreless frame today while racking up a couple strikeouts. Fellow righty Michael Kelly followed Jackson and had a scoreless appearance, as did Stevie Emanuels, Easton Lucas, with Gerardo Reyes getting the closing opportunity. Things got a little hairy at the end as Seattle put the tying run on base but Reyes buckled down and secured the win for the good guys.

Woo hoo! Another meaningless spring training win for the club. Wood looked good for most of the game, Gelof continues to get A’s fans excited about the season, and the whole group is hitting better than many expected. Let’s just hope they save some hits for the regular season.

The club is right back at it tomorrow at Peoria Stadium to take on the San Diego Padres. Veteran right Ross Stripling is scheduled to pitch against Joe Musgrove. Let’s make it 4 in a row tomorrow!