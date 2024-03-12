A’s vs. Mariners spring training game thread

After yesterday’s second straight win, the Athletics will try to make it three in a row against the division-rival Mariners today on the home turf.

Veteran lefty Alex Wood gets the ball for what will be technically his second spring start. His first one didn’t go great as he allowed three runs off the power of two home runs in just a couple innings. After shaking off the rust for a few days Wood got back on the mound for what was his second start only for the game to get rained out after just 2 1⁄ 2 innings. He started out much better but ran into trouble in the third and allowed a couple runs. The rain might have done Wood a favor because it came in the middle of the opposing team’s rally. Let’s hope we see some encouraging signs today.

As for the lineup, Lawrence Butler is leading things off with Zack Gelof behind him followed by JJ Bleday with Brent Rooker batting cleanup:

Law leads off the lineup today pic.twitter.com/hsyIT761Y6 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 12, 2024

And here is the lineup the Mariners will be using today:

More ⚾️ on the way! pic.twitter.com/a1tSP0VvWs — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 12, 2024

Let’s make it three in a row!

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, March 12, 1:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Hohokam, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, A’s Cast